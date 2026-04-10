Electric vehicles become mainstream in Türkiye’s auto market

Taylan Özgür Dil-ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s automotive sector witnessed a major turning point in the first quarter of 2026, as electric vehicles (EVs) moved beyond being an alternative segment to becoming the mainstream driver of market dynamics.

According to data from the Automotive Distributors and Mobility Association (ODMD), total car sales fell 5.86 percent year-on-year to 210,688 units between January and March. In contrast, EV sales surged 30.8 percent to 38,028 units, underscoring a structural shift in consumer preferences.

This divergence signals more than cyclical fluctuations, pointing instead to a lasting transformation in the industry. While overall demand contracted, the strong growth in EV sales highlights a permanent change in consumer behavior. A 25 percent special consumption tax (ÖTV) advantage has played a significant role, but experts note that EVs are no longer just a new technology — they have become the central axis of demand.

The transition is also visible in Türkiye’s vehicle fleet. Data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) shows that by the end of February 2026, the number of EVs on the road reached 395,697, surpassing 400,000 in early April. This milestone reflects how quickly EVs have moved from niche adoption to a critical mass.

Electrification is not limited to cars. In the first two months of the year, 23,535 electric motorcycles were sold, marking 18 percent growth. The rapid spread of electric solutions in urban mobility demonstrates that the transformation is reaching the grassroots level.

Behind this surge lies a favorable cost balance. Tax incentives, lower maintenance expenses and rising fuel prices have made EVs more predictable in terms of operating costs.

Yet the data suggests that beyond financial advantages, consumer perception itself is shifting. Electric vehicles in Türkiye are no longer seen as an experimental technology but as an integral part of daily life. The first-quarter figures make clear that the automotive industry has entered a new era.

The transformation in Türkiye automotive sector has only partially extended to commercial vehicles. The share of electric trucks, buses and light commercial vehicles remains low. Still, the rapid shift in passenger cars suggests that a similar change will eventually reach the commercial segment as well. At the same time, investments in electric vehicle production by companies such as Ford Otosan, MAN, Karsan and Temsa are steadily expanding in Türkiye, signaling that the groundwork for broader electrification is already being laid.