Electric fishing boats target cleaner future for Black Sea

SİNOP

A new project launched in the northern province of Sinop aims to transform fishing practices in the Black Sea through the introduction of electric-powered boats, renewable energy and expanded marine conservation areas.

Implemented by Sinop University and supported under the European Union’s climate change grant program, the initiative includes plans to install charging stations for electric boats along the Black Sea coast and increase the use of renewable energy in fishing operations.

Speaking at the project’s launch event, Rector Şakir Taşdemir said the university aims to turn scientific knowledge into practical solutions.

“With this project, we are launching a model for low-carbon fishing using electric boats, starting from Sinop,” Taşdemir said. “We are strengthening the fight against climate change by protecting and expanding blue carbon ecosystems such as seagrass meadows, and rebuilding biodiversity through marine protected areas supported by artificial reefs.”

He added that Sinop’s strong fishing heritage, natural environment and academic infrastructure make it an ideal pilot region for such a transition, adding that the model could be expanded across the Black Sea and beyond.

The Black Sea is the backbone of Türkiye’s fishing industry. It accounts for approximately 76 percent of the country’s total marine catch, making it the most critical region for national seafood production.

Key species caught in these waters include anchovy, sprat, bonito, whiting, horse mackerel, turbot, red mullet and bluefish — staples of both local consumption and commercial fisheries.

However, the region faces growing environmental pressures, including overfishing, habitat degradation and climate change.

The shift toward electric boats and ecosystem-based management is seen as a step toward ensuring long-term sustainability.