Election watchdog approves presidential ballot paper

ANKARA
With around a month to go to the presidential and parliamentary polls, the election watchdog has approved the voting paper to be used in the presidential race on which the names and pictures of four presidential contenders will appear.

On April 13, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) approved the ballot paper prepared for the presidential elections to be held on May 14. Around 60 million Turks will cast their votes to elect the president and 600-seat parliament. In case, no presidential candidate can get 50 percent plus one vote, then the two most voted will race in the second round on May 28.

The ballot paper illustrates the pictures and names of four presidential candidates in the order that was set by the YSK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Homeland Party Chairman Muharrem İnce, Nation Alliance joint candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and Ata Alliance candidate Sinan Oğan will appear on the paper, respectively.

Their places on the ballot paper were determined through a draw held by the YSK recently.

