Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

ISTANBUL
Election for Bayrampaşa acting mayor annulled

An Istanbul court has annulled the interim mayoral election in Bayrampaşa, following the arrest of the district’s mayor, over an objection from the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Hasan Mutlu from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was arrested in September as part of a corruption investigation and was temporarily suspended from his duties.

During his absence, the district council held a vote to appoint an acting mayor, resulting in the election of a CHP member.

In the first three rounds of voting, invalid ballots prevented a conclusive result, pushing the election to a fourth round. Tensions rose during the fourth round as the AKP and CHP candidates remained tied.

The deadlock led officials to decide on a draw to determine the winner, which resulted in the CHP retaining the municipality.

The AKP appealed the decision, and on Oct. 10, the court accepted the appeal and annulled the election.

A new vote will now be held, local media said, though a date for the elections has not yet been announced.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call
LATEST NEWS

  1. Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

    Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

  2. Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

    Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

  3. Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field

    Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field

  4. Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

    Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

  5. 1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime

    1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime
Recommended
Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan

Türkiye supports any plan to stop ongoing genocide in Gaza: Erdoğan
Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field

Graduate student conducts thesis research on local farmer’s field
Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism

Universities’ meal pre-order move draws criticism
1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime

1 in 18 Turkish women face breast cancer risk over lifetime
CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid

CHP’s Özel meets Spanish PM in Madrid
Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid

Kurtulmuş to meet NGOs in Diyarbakır amid anti-terror bid
WORLD Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Zelensky urges Trump to broker Ukraine peace in call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Donald Trump to broker peace in Ukraine like he did in the Middle East during a phone call on Saturday, the Ukrainian leader said.
ECONOMY Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

Trump announces new 100 percent China tariff, threatens to scrap Xi talks

U.S. President Donald Trump announced an additional 100 percent tariff on China Friday and threatened to cancel a summit with Xi Jinping, reigniting his trade war with Beijing in a row over export curbs on rare earth minerals.
SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿