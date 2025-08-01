El Salvador abolishes presidential term limits

SAN SALVADOR
) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele salutes during the military parade after being sworn in at the National Palace in downtown San Salvador on June 1, 2024.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele secured the right to seek indefinite re-election after his party-controlled Congress approved a sweeping constitutional reform that also extends presidential terms from five to six years.

Bukele, 44, who has been president since 2019 and was re-elected in 2024 with 85 percent of the vote, now holds near-total control over the country's institutions.

In a fast-tracked vote, 57 of 60 lawmakers passed measures allowing re-election "without reservation" and doing away with a second round of voting in elections.

Lawmakers also voted to synchronize legislative, presidential and municipal elections.

Fireworks erupted in the main square of San Salvador as lawmakers ratified the reform in a second late-night plenary session.

The reform also shortens the current presidential term by two years, moving general elections to March 2027, which would allow Bukele to seek a longer new term earlier than scheduled if he wins.

Bukele enjoys enormous support at home for his heavy-handed campaign against criminal gangs, which has reduced violence in the country to historic lows.

But it has also drawn sharp criticism from international rights groups.

The reforms came shortly after a wave of arrests targeting human rights defenders and government critics, prompting dozens of journalists and humanitarian workers to flee the country.

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July

Türkiye's exports hit record $25 bln in July
