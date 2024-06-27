Egypt, UAE prepared for post-wat Gaza security force: Report

TEL AVIV
Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are prepared to participate in a security force which is expected to take charge in the Gaza Strip after the end of the war, according to the Israeli media quoting officials.

The U.S. has been looking to recruit Arab allies for the initiative, as it readies to roll out its vision for the post-war management of Gaza, even though a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas group remains elusive, the report said.

During visits to Qatar, Egypt, Israel and Jordan two weeks ago, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed interlocutors that the U.S. has made progress on the issue, receiving support from Cairo and Abu Dhabi for the creation of a force that would work alongside local Palestinian officers.

However, the officials said that Egypt and the UAE both stipulated conditions for their involvement, including a demand that the initiative be linked to the establishment of a pathway to a Palestinian state.

The third source familiar with the matter said that Egypt is also demanding the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Blinken told counterparts that the U.S. would help establish and train the security force and ensure that it would have a temporary mandate, so that it could eventually be replaced by a fully Palestinian body, the third source said, according to the report.

A report by the Washington Post also said that the U.S. has extended security aid valued at over $6.5 billion to Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war.

Amid the reports on the post-war situation, Israeli jets hit densely-populated civilian area in Gaza yesterday, killing dozens of people.

