Egypt stops bid to steal 10-ton ancient statue

Egypt stops bid to steal 10-ton ancient statue

CAIRO
Egypt stops bid to steal 10-ton ancient statue

Alamy Photo

Egyptian authorities said on Jan. 10 they had detained three people for trying to steal a millennia-old 10-ton statue of the pharaoh Ramses II with a crane.

The public prosecutor’s office said in a statement it had “ordered three defendants be held in custody for four days pending investigations”, accusing them “of attempting to steal a pharaonic statue” from the ancient southern city of Aswan, some 675 kilometers (420 miles) south of Cairo on the Nile.

The statement said police had reported that “three people were arrested in possession of manual digging tools and heavy equipment, a crane”, which they had used in a bid to “lift the statue and excavate antiquities in the area.”

The Antiquities Authority in Aswan has proven the “antiquity (of the statue) and attributed it to Ramses II, with a weight of approximately 10 tonnes”, the statement added The prosecutor’s office ordered officers to “quickly investigate others who were involved with the suspects in the crime.”

Ramses II, one of the most famous pharaohs of the 19th dynasty, ruled for 67 years. He was known as a great warrior and prolific builder who ordered the construction of temples across Egypt.

Over the past decade, Egypt has recovered about 29,000 antiquities found to have been taken abroad through illegitimate means.

 

ARTS & LIFE Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
LATEST NEWS

  1. Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

    Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

  2. Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

    Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

  3. Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

    Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

  4. Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

    Strikes called as Macron presses ahead with pension reform

  5. Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank

    Türkiye will grow 2.4 percent this year: World Bank
Recommended
Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella

Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Frank Ocean to headline historic Coachella
Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback

Spielberg wins big as Golden Globes make comeback
Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist

Deal for defendants in 2019 German museum jewelry heist
Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible

Harry and the royal family: Reconciliation near impossible
UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066

UN says ozone layer slowly healing, hole to mend by 2066
Researchers dig up secrets of self-healing Roman concrete

Researchers dig up secrets of 'self-healing' Roman concrete
WORLD Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker neutralized

Several hurt in Paris station attack, attacker 'neutralized'

French media are reporting that people have been stabbed at a Paris train station and the interior minister says several people were injured before police “rapidly neutralized” the attacker.

ECONOMY Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Current account deficit at $3.7 billion in November

Türkiye posted a current account deficit of $3.67 billion in November 2022, data from the Central Bank have shown.
SPORTS Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Chiefs secure AFC top seed

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes set a record for most total yards in an NFL season as the Chiefs secured the AFC top seed with a 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 7 while the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 to clinch the AFC South title.