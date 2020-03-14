Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

  • March 14 2020 11:48:00

Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

CAIRO - Reuters
Egypt says nearly 20 killed in freak bad weather

REUTERS Photo

Nearly 20 people have been killed in some of the worst storms to hit Egypt in decades, the country’s prime minister said in a statement on March 13.

The North African country has been battered by heavy rain and strong winds that began in the earlier hours of March 12 and continued on March 13.

“Egypt has not experienced such weather conditions for nearly 35 or 40 years,” Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said. “These weather conditions resulted in about 20 deaths across the country.”

Traffic, trains, ports and flights were affected.

Thirteen people were injured on March 12 when two passenger trains collided in Cairo because of the weather, the government said. Local media reported several deaths because of electric shocks, partial collapse of buildings or road accidents over March 12 and March 13.

Videos and pictures of flooded Cairo streets were circulated widely on social media, with criticism of‮ ‬the government over poor infrastructure. Many complained of long power and water outages and inadequate drainage.

Government supporters says the administration of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has inherited mistakes of successive governments stretching back decades and is working to improve infrastructure and develop services.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

    Turkey confirms fifth coronavirus case, halts flights with nine European countries

  2. Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

    Cruise ship with 375 passengers docks in resort town Kuşadası

  3. Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

    Turkey ramps up COVID-19 precautions as Erdoğan postpones foreign visits

  4. Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

    Indian couple ties the knot in $1.1 million ceremony in Antalya

  5. Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated

    Suspect in slain journalist’s case assassinated
Recommended
New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks
Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial

Accused of abusing 349 children, French surgeon faces trial
Iraq condemns US air strikes, warns of consequences

Iraq condemns US air strikes, warns of consequences
US declares emergency; world steps up fight against virus

US declares emergency; world steps up fight against virus
Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events

Coronavirus pandemic reaches world leaders and disrupts global sporting events
US army whistleblower to be released again

US army whistleblower to be released again

WORLD New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on March 13 that New Zealanders have become more engaged with the Muslim community in the year since a gunman killed 51 people at two mosques.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output climbs in January

Turkey's industrial output in January boosted 7.9 percent from the same month last year, the country's statistical authority said on March 13.
SPORTS Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Swimmer crossing the North Channel receives award

Turkish swimmer Kamil Alsaran, 59, passed the North Channel between Ireland and Scotland last year and won as the “oldest male swimmer” and “first Turkish swimmer” who completed this course.