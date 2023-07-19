EFJ expresses concern over Turkish journalists' visa issues

ISTANBUL
The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) has voiced its concerns regarding the alleged "systemic obstacles" faced by journalists in Türkiye when applying for visas to Schengen countries, calling for an end to "discriminatory practices."

The EFJ highlighted the issuance of short-term visas to journalists frequently traveling to European Union countries for work, stating that "the troubling and financially unsustainable process should be addressed."

"We urge the Schengen countries to lift the de facto visa embargo on journalists from their nations," Mustafa Kuleli, the vice-president of EFJ, stated. "We call on various diplomatic missions to cease their biased and discriminatory treatment towards Turkish journalists. These prejudices hinder journalists from fulfilling their professional responsibilities."

Drawing attention to the rejection rate of visa applications, which increased from 15 percent in 2022 to 50 percent in 2023, the EFJ pointed out that Turkish citizens often have to endure lengthy waiting periods even for visa appointment scheduling in Schengen countries.

The EFJ also highlighted the "remarkable" surge in the number of Turkish journalists facing visa rejections. As an example, they mentioned the case of journalist Sinem Ökten, whose two Schengen visa applications were rejected last year.

Ökten revealed that the German embassy did not provide any reason for the visa denial, while the French embassy sent a document stating, "We could not find any evidence of your ability to financially support your stay in the country during your visit or return to Türkiye."

