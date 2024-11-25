Efforts underway to save Adıyaman’s rare floating islands

ADIYAMAN
Authorities from the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and academics from various disciplines have joined forces to save the floating islands located in the southeastern city of Adıyaman’s Çelikhan Çat Dam in a bid to transform the distinctive natural wonders into a tourist attraction.

This action follows the Çelikhan Floating Islands’ constant shift due to the effect of wind and fluctuating water levels, causing the rare islands to wash up onshore.

Within the scope of this rescue project, floating islands that came ashore will be installed in the center of the dam, the area with the highest water level.

In an effort to prevent the islands from washing ashore, the authorities will utilize concrete blocks and steel ropes composed of environmentally friendly materials. Following the implementation of the project, they will meticulously track the progress of the dam.

Scientific research demonstrated that the organic carbon in these natural wonders, which develop over a period of 2,000 to 3,000 years, helps to safeguard the environment by retaining carbon dioxide.

Only 2 acres of the once 100-acre floating islands at Adıyaman’s Çelikhan Çat Dam remain, with the rest having washed ashore over the past 20 to 30 years. About 15 islands, varying in size, are floating in the dam at present.

If successful, the initiative will ensure the floating islands continue to provide ecological benefits for thousands of years.

Violence against women 'betrayal of humanity': Erdoğan
