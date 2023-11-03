Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades

Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades

ANKARA
Education minister unveils major curriculum reform for all grades

The Education Ministry is working on a comprehensive curriculum amendment that will encompass all grade levels, aiming to simplify course contents, minister Yusuf Tekin has announced.

"We are striving for a curriculum change that will cover all classes. With this change, we will refrain from burdening our children with unnecessary and excessively advanced knowledge. Simplicity will be incorporated into all subjects. We will share the results with the public in December," Tekin told press members on Nov. 1 in the capital Ankara.

Pointing out that the key focus of this alteration is to eliminate content that does not align across different grade levels or continuously repeats, as well as topics that are overly demanding for students for their grades, Tekin cited that they have received complaints from numerous teachers who find the curriculum too burdensome, expressing that there is not enough time to cover every topic in the one-year plan.

"Due to the curriculum being both too demanding and containing an excessive number of subjects, our teachers lament that they cannot cover the topics within the allotted weekly teaching hours. These complaints were received by almost all course teachers," Tekin explained.

Responding to a question about whether certain topics will be omitted entirely, he stated, “Some subjects taught in middle school are nearly at the level of university courses. There are topics that should not be covered."

"Experts in the relevant fields are working on each subject. Once these studies are completed, the specialists in the commission created for each subject will provide the necessary assessments, and changes will be made based on these evaluations."

Tekin has introduced radical changes since taking office in June, such as reintroducing grade retention, increasing the weight and importance of Turkish language grades for grade promotion and making the transition to distance education more challenging.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya
LATEST NEWS

  1. Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

    Cultural Road Festival to close in Antalya

  2. Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

    Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

  3. No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

    No new assets added to privatization portfolio, says Şimşek

  4. International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

    International energy trading platform may be launched next year: Minister

  5. Warship parade marks year-long preparations

    Warship parade marks year-long preparations
Recommended
Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says

Türkiye deploys 60,000 military forces along borders, official says
Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11

Touristic Eastern Express to set off on Dec 11
Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter

Businessman files disownment lawsuit against daughter
UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting

UN Zero Waste Board held 1st in-person meeting
Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock

Author Orhan Pamuk in legal dispute over urban renewal deadlock
Warship parade marks year-long preparations

Warship parade marks year-long preparations
WORLD Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Dozens of Afghans who were illegally in Pakistan detained, deported in nationwide sweeps

Pakistani security forces on Wednesday detained and deported dozens of Afghans who were living in the country illegally, after a government-set deadline for them to leave expired, authorities said.
ECONOMY Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

Central Bank raises inflation forecasts

The Central Bank has raised its year-end inflation forecast from a previous 58 percent to 65 percent, while lifting the end-2024 forecast from 33 percent to 36 percent.
SPORTS Man Utd say big goodbye to Bobby Charlton with win

Man Utd say 'big goodbye' to Bobby Charlton with win

Manchester United beat Sheffield United 2-1 on Oct. 21 night on an emotionally charged evening as the Premier League giant said a "big goodbye" to club great Bobby Charlton, who died earlier in the day.