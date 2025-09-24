Edirne prepares for four-day gastronomy festival

The northwestern province of Edirne is preparing to celebrate its rich culinary heritage with the Edirne Gastronomy Festival, set to take place from Sept. 25 to 28 at the Söğutlük National Garden.

Organized under the coordination of the Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism, this year’s festival will spotlight İpsala rice, a geographically indicated product renowned for its quality.

According to the governor’s office, visitors will have the chance to sample a wide variety of flavors prepared with İpsala rice, with the opening ceremony featuring a traditional serving of ağa pilavı, a signature dish also highlighted in the book “From Soil to Table: Edirne.”

The four-day program is designed to appeal to all ages, offering events across four different areas: The main stage, the gastronomy stage, the children’s stage and a dedicated exhibition space.

Concerts, folk dances and performances will bring lively entertainment, while workshops led by prominent chefs, cooking competitions and culinary presentations will highlight both innovation and tradition in Turkish cuisine. Special workshops and interactive shows are also tailored for young visitors.

Local delicacies from across Edirne will be showcased in the Edirne Gastronomy Festival, which aims to strengthen the city’s reputation as a culinary destination while celebrating the diversity of its local flavors.

 

Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted: Erdoğan
