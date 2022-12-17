Eczacıbaşı ‘best women volleyball team in world’

ISTANBUL
With a total of 4,938 points earned from sports successes in previous years, Turkish Eczacıbaşı Dynavit has topped this year’s list of “Best Women’s Volleyball Team in the World.”

The Istanbul giant, which has bagged the 2022 CEV (European Volleyball Confederation) Cup, is currently the leader in the top volleyball league in Türkiye, named “Sultanlar Ligi [League of Sultans].”

Apart from Eczacıbaşı three more Turkish teams entered the list, with Vakıfbank sitting in fourth place with a total of 3,970 points, Fenerbahçe Opet in 10th with a total of 2,796 points and Galatasaray HDI Sigorta following its rival with a total of 2,713 points.

The second and the third places were shared with two Russian teams, Dinamo Moscow and Uralochka-NTMK.

German SSC Palmberg Schwerin followed Vakıfbank and French team RC Cannes became the sixth.

Seventh in the list was Russia’s CSKA Moscow with a total of 3,015 points. German USC Münster and Serbia’s Crvena Zvezda, commonly known as “Red Star Belgrade,” came before Fenerbahçe Opet.

A giant aquarium burst in Berlin on Dec. 16, sending a "tsunami" of water and 1,500 tropical fish gushing into a hotel lobby and spewing debris onto a nearby street.It remains unclear what caused the 14-metre (46-foot) high, cylindrical AquaDom aquarium to explode at around 5:50 am (0450 GMT), police said.
ECONOMY Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals join forces in online maps

Google rivals have unveiled a project to make freely available data sets for map features to be built into online offerings.
