Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

  • April 30 2022 10:35:00

Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

QUITO
Ecuador declares state of emergency in three provinces over drug violence

Ecuadoran President Guillermo Lasso announced on April 29 he had decreed a state of emergency for two months in three provinces with the highest registered levels of violence due to drug trafficking.

"I have declared a state of exception in the (coastal) provinces of Guayas, Manabi and Esmeraldas, effective from midnight tonight," he said in a speech broadcast by state media.

Under the state of emergency, he had ordered the mobilization of 4,000 police and 5,000 military personnel to the provinces. A curfew will also be enforced between 11:00 pm and 5:00 am for certain areas, such as the town of Duran, located near the port of Guayaquil.

In February, two bodies were discovered suspended from a pedestrian bridge in Duran, a method similar to Mexican cartel crimes.

Drug trafficking in Ecuador has led to an increase in crime, which has left 1,255 people dead since the start of the year, according to official figures.

About 440 crimes have occurred in Guayaquil, the country’s commercial center and the provincial capital of Guayas, and Duran.

Since February 2021, there have also been several massacres in Ecuador between imprisoned gang members linked to drug trafficking, resulting in 350 deaths.

Drugs,

WORLD Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

    Millions to hit roads for spring holiday

  2. Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

    Karaca Island for sale for $24.3 mln

  3. Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

    Three killed in factory explosion in Istanbul

  4. Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

    Talks with Riyadh to open door to new era: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean

    Turkey urges Greece to avoid provocations in Aegean
Recommended
Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy
Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote

Bolsonaro responds after DiCaprio urges Brazil youth to vote
Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive

Kharkiv shelled as Russia maintains its offensive
Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN

Over 3,000 migrants lost at sea in 2021: UN
Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal

Musk sells $4 bln in Tesla shares, presumably for Twitter deal
Measles cases soar 400 percent in Africa this year

Measles cases soar 400 percent in Africa this year
WORLD Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Boris Becker jailed in Britain over bankruptcy

Former tennis star Boris Becker was on April 29 jailed for two and a half years after being found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines posts $161 million profit in first quarter

Turkish Airlines swung a net income of $161 million in the first quarter of 2022 from a net loss of $229 million in January-March 2019.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes books ticket to Final Four

Anadolu Efes held off AX Armani Exchange Milan 75-70 in Game 4 at Sinan Erdem Sports Hall on April 28 night to wrap up their best-of-five Turkish Airlines EuroLeague playoff series 3-1 and book a spot in the Final Four.