Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

ISTANBUL
Economy expected to grow 3.3 pct this year, says VP Yılmaz

Türkiye's economy is estimated to expand 3.3 percent this year and 3.8 percent in 2026 amid global uncertainties and moderate global growth outlook, the country's vice president said on Oct. 16.

"Our economy grew by 3.3 percent in 2024, and we anticipate that it will grow by 3.3 percent again in 2025," Cevdet Yilmaz told a press conference in Ankara.

He emphasized that due to global uncertainties and the moderate global growth outlook, the Turkish economy is expected to grow by 3.8 percent in 2026.

Türkiye's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rise to 62.2 trillion Turkish liras ($1.48 trillion) in 2025, before hitting $1.84 trillion next year, Yilmaz said.

He said Türkiye's medium-term economic program aims to strengthen financial stability, reduce fiscal discipline and inflation to single digits permanently, and ensure price stability.

"The unemployment rate is estimated to fall to 8.5 percent in 2025, and to 8.4 percent in 2026," Yilmaz said.

Also touching on the record-breaking export trend of Türkiye, Yilmaz said they anticipate achieving their export target of $282 billion by maintaining the uninterrupted increase in exports for 2026.

He added that they predict that budget expenditures will be $451.5 billion and budget revenues will be $387 billion in 2026.

Defense spending is projected to be $28.6 billion in 2026.

 

cevdet yılmaz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

    Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

  2. Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

    Parliament commission OKs bill on national park regulations

  3. Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

    Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

  4. Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

    Greece lawmakers back plan to allow 13-hour workday

  5. Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition

    Japan's Takaichi races to form coalition in talks with opposition
Recommended
Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence
Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion

Türkiye’s long-awaited 5G auction raises $3.53 billion
Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September

Housing market expands by 6.9 percent in September
Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025

Turkish startups attract $475 million in first nine months of 2025
Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan

Demand conditions not to be allowed to disrupt disinflation: Karahan
US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger

US plans to double Argentina aid, but Trump warning stirs anger
WORLD Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Trump speaks with Putin ahead of Zelensky visit

Donald Trump held a crucial phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Thursday, a day before Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky meets the U.S. president to push for Tomahawk missiles.
ECONOMY Ikea hit by very low consumer confidence

Ikea hit by 'very low' consumer confidence

Swedish furniture giant Ikea reported Thursday a one-percent drop in sales for its 2024-2025 fiscal year, due to its price reductions and consumers tightening purse strings.
SPORTS Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye eyes win at home over Georgia

Türkiye hosts Georgia in a qualifying stage match on Oct. 14 in its bid to earn a berth in the 2026 World Cup.  
﻿