Economists expect rise in Turkey's February inflation

  • February 26 2021 16:34:57

ANKARA
Turkey's annual inflation rate is projected to rise to 15.45% in February, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Feb. 26. 

Turkey's annual inflation rate in January was 14.97%, up 0.37 percentage points from the previous month.

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce February's consumer prices index on March 3 Wednesday.

A group of 19 economists predicts that monthly inflation will average at 0.77%, varying between 0.45% and 1.8%.

The Turkish Central Bank expects the year-end inflation rate to hit 9.4% this year, while under Turkey's new economic program for 2021-2023, the country's inflation rate target for 2020 is 8%.


