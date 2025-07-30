Economic confidence index slightly declines in July

ANKARA

Türkiye’s economic confidence index fell to 96.3 in July 2025, down from 96.7 in June, reflecting a modest decrease of 0.4 percent, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The decline was driven primarily by a drop in consumer sentiment.

The consumer confidence index fell by 1.8 percent to 83.5 after advancing 0.3 percent monthly in June.

Meanwhile, the real sector confidence index rose slightly by 0.5 percent month-on-month to 98.9.

The services sector confidence index, which increased by 0.4 percent in June, declined by 0.8 percent to 110 in June.

The monthly decline in the retail trade sector confidence index slowed from 2.5 percent to 0.5 percent last month to 107.9.

In contrast, the construction sector confidence index showed a notable increase of 2.2 percent, reaching 88.8, which compared favorably with the 1.7 percent decline recorded in June.

The economic confidence index is measured on a scale from 0 to 200. Values above 100 indicate optimism about the general economic outlook, while values below 100 suggest a more pessimistic view.