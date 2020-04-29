Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

  • April 29 2020 11:37:58

Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Economic confidence index at 51.3 in April

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 51.3 in April, according to the country's statistical authority on April 29. 

The April figure decreased from 91.8 last month or by 44.1%, amid lockdown measures to stem the spread of coronavirus, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

The month-on-month decrease was driven by deteriorations in consumer, real sector, services, retail trade and construction confidence indices.

The services confidence index fell the most by 50.1% compared to last month.

Construction and real sector confidence indexes followed it with 42.2% and 36.8% drops respectively.

Subindexes on retail trade and consumer confidence went down 26% and 5.8%, respectively.

The economic confidence index is a composite index that encapsulates consumers' and producers' evaluations, expectations and tendencies about the general economic situation, according to TÜİK. 

It indicates an optimistic outlook about the general economic situation when the economic confidence index is above 100, whereas it shows a pessimistic outlook with an index below 100.

Economy,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

    Turkey to impose four-day lockdown

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,992 with 114,653 total cases

  4. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  5. Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic

    Turkey opens new city hospital in Istanbul amid pandemic
Recommended
Turkeys e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

Turkey's e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019
Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets

Turkey borrows over $2.6B from domestic markets
Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28

Turkish Airlines suspends all flights until May 28
Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs

Facebook, Turkish government collaborate to train SMEs
Properties sold to foreigners online

Properties sold to foreigners online
Farmers loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic

Farmers' loans postponed for 6 months amid pandemic
WORLD US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops

US virus cases hit a million as Germans wear masks in shops  

The United States reported its millionth coronavirus case as hard-hit European countries took tentative steps towards lifting lockdowns, with masks mandatory in all German shops from April 29.    
ECONOMY Turkeys e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

Turkey's e-commerce volume boost 39% in 2019

Turkey's e-commerce volume grew 39% in 2019 compared to the previous year, an industrial report revealed on April 29. 
SPORTS Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Olympics: Turkish runner struck from past games

Retesting of a Turkish runner’s samples have led to her being retroactively disqualified from the 2012 Olympic Games. Gülcan Mıngır had competed in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase in London.