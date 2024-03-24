EBRD Vice President to visit Türkiye

The First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Jürgen Rigterink is to embark on a four-day visit to Türkiye, with stops scheduled for the earthquake-hit cities in the southeast of the country.

Weeks after the devastating earthquakes in February 2023, the EBRD announced a 1.5-billion-euro investment package that included credit lines, infrastructure investments and support for the private sector and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Over half of the EBRD’s 1.5 billion euros response has already been made available to affected companies and individuals.

Rigterink will also conduct high-level meetings in Istanbul and Ankara, including with the Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek and the recently appointed Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, the EBRD said in a statement.

The EBRD is one of Türkiye’s key investors, with nearly 19.5 billion euros invested across 440 projects and through trade finance limits since 2009.

