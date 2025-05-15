EBRD provides financing for projects in quake-hit cities

ISTANBUL
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing 195 million euros to two key infrastructure projects in Türkiye’s earthquake-hit cities of Adıyaman and Hatay.

Of the total EBRD financing, 95 million euros will cover the construction of wastewater and stormwater networks and facilities in Adıyaman. The other 100 million euros will be directed towards construction of the Arsuz sewerage network and the Üçgüllük wastewater treatment plant in Hatay.

The loan will be provided to Türkiye, through the Treasury and Finance Ministry.

Both cities were severely affected by the 2023 earthquakes that hit the region, causing widespread damage at tens of thousands of fatalities.

In the weeks following the earthquake, the EBRD announced a 1.5-billion-euro investment package to support the recovery and reconstruction of the region.

Key projects in the region supported by the EBRD include private-sector investments, supply chain enhancements, grants for small and medium-sized enterprises, credit lines and critical infrastructure initiatives, such as financing the construction of a drinking water treatment plant in Gaziantep.

“These projects are more than infrastructure – they are a signal of the EBRD’s enduring commitment to the region’s recovery and future prosperity, grounded in sustainable and inclusive growth,” said Elisabetta Falcetti, EBRD Managing Director for Türkiye.

The EBRD is among Türkiye’s key investors, with more than 22 billion euros committed through 482 projects and trade finance limits since 2009, most of which is in the private sector.

Trump says wants to meet Putin 'as soon as we can set it up'
