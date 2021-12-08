Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  • December 08 2021 07:00:00

Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

ARDAHAN
Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

The winter has revealed its true colors in Turkey’s east as the eastern province of Ardahan’s Göle district has become the coldest place in the country as of Dec. 7, recording a temperature of minus 26.4 degrees Celsius.

Spending time mostly indoors, residents of Göle, which turned into a “white zone,” tried to secure their vehicles from freezing by putting blankets on them.

The temperature in Ardahan’s city center dropped to minus 20 degrees Celsius, followed by the eastern province of Erzurum with minus 15 degrees Celsius.

Serving notice to the country’s east for more days of cold weather and frost, the Turkish State Meteorological Service issued “yellow” and “orange” warnings for 35 out of all 81 provinces.

“The provinces in the Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea regions will witness rainfalls and downpours. Strong winds will emerge in the Central Anatolia and the eastern provinces,” the statement said.

A “yellow alert” is issued when there is a “potential threat by a weather event.”

Meteorologists rarely issue “orange alert,” which signifies a possibility of damage and loss in a “dangerous weather situation.”

TURKEY Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

    ‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

  2. Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

    Eastern district under cold spell, hits minus 26.4 degrees

  3. Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

    Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

  4. Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

    Nobel laureate visits Baku, liberated Karabakh

  5. British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination

    British-Indian couple chooses Turkey’s rural district as wedding destination
Recommended
Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan

Turkish, Qatari firms to talk on Kabul airport: Erdoğan
Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert

Vaccine complacency not overcome yet, says expert
‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents

‘Mysterious smell’ scares Istanbul residents
Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert

Woman makes miraculous recovery from vegetative state, performs concert
Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app

Mother saved by police’s domestic abuse helpline app
Detained Greek couple released with travel ban

Detained Greek couple released with travel ban
WORLD Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Scholz succeeds Merkel as German chancellor, opening new era

Olaf Scholz became Germany’s ninth post-World War II chancellor on Dec. 8, opening a new era for the European Union’s most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel’s 16-year tenure.
ECONOMY Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports host over 118 mln passengers in first 11 months of 2021

Turkey’s airports served more than 118 million passengers in the first 11 months of 2021, a strong 54 percent increase from the same period of last year, the State Airports Authority General Directorate (DHMİ) has said.

SPORTS Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner wins 3-cushion world cup

Prominent Turkish pool player Semih Saygıner won the Sharm El Sheikh World Cup 2021 on Dec. 4 after a fabulous catch-up race.