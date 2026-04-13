Ukraine, Russia renew drone strikes after Easter truce

KIEV

In this image made from video provided by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, Russian soldiers prepare to fire a grenade launcher towards Ukrainian positions on an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service)

Ukraine and Russia renewed overnight drone strikes on Monday, after a 32-hour Orthodox Easter truce marked by accusations of mass violations, both countries said.

The Ukrainian air force said Russia had launched 98 drones, adding that its air defence units had downed 87 of them.

Russia meanwhile reported that "on April 13, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 33 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles."

Both sides had agreed to observe the ceasefire, which Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered on Thursday and which Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky proposed more than a week earlier.

But as with a similar agreement last year, only relative calm reigned along the 1,200-kilometre (745-mile) front line.

As of 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Sunday, "7,696 violations by the enemy have been recorded", the Ukrainian army said on Facebook.

Russia had adhered to the ceasefire to some extent, while continuing "combat operations in certain sectors, including the use of FPV drones and kamikaze drones", it added.

Russia's defense ministry accused Kiev of nearly 2,000 breaches of the truce.

"A total of 1,971 ceasefire violations by units of the Ukrainian armed forces were recorded between 4:00 pm Moscow time on April 12 and 8:00 am on April 12," the ministry said on the state-pushed MAX messenger service.

Kiev had fired 258 times using artillery or tanks, carried out 1,329 FPV drone strikes, and dropped "various types of munitions" on 375 occasions, notably via drones, Russia said.

Moscow also accused the Ukrainian military of launching "three nighttime attacks" against Russian positions and also "four attempts to advance" along the front line, adding that it had thwarted each one.

Zelensky had called for a longer ceasefire in his evening address Saturday, saying Ukraine had put the proposal to Russia.

But in comments aired Sunday, the Kremlin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected any extension unless the Ukrainian leader accepted Russia's "well-known" terms.

"Until Zelensky musters the courage to assume this responsibility, the special military operation will continue after the truce expires," Peskov added, referring to the war in Ukraine.

In a sign that the truce had some effect, the Ukrainian army said it had recorded no long-range Shahed drone attacks, guided aerial bombings or missile strikes.

Ukraine has had to deal with barrages of hundreds of Russian drones on a near-nightly basis, prompting retaliation from Kiev.

In Russia's Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, Governor Alexander Khinshtein also accused Kiev of breaking the ceasefire by attacking a gas station in the town of Lgov with a drone, injuring three people, including a baby.

Frontline freeze

Recent months have seen several rounds of U.S.-brokered negotiations fail to bring the warring parties closer to an agreement to stop the fighting, triggered by Russia's February 2022 invasion.

The process has stalled further since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, with Washington's attention having shifted towards Iran.

But even before the Iran war, progress towards a peace deal in Ukraine had been slow, due to differences over the issue of territory.

Ukraine has proposed freezing the conflict along the current front lines.

But Russia has rejected this, saying it wants the whole of the Donetsk region despite it being partly controlled by Ukraine — a demand Kiev says is unacceptable.

The war has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and forced millions to flee their homes, making it Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

Russia, whose battlefield advances have slowed since last year, has paid a high price in manpower for relatively small territorial gains.

Moscow occupies just over 19 percent of Ukraine, most of which was seized during the first weeks of the conflict.