Earthquake-hit structure found in Perre

ADIYAMAN

A structure destroyed in an earthquake estimated to have occurred in the 6th and 7th century A.D. has been unearthed in the ancient city of Perre in the southeastern province of Adıyaman.

Perre was one of the five big cities of the ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom of Commagene.

The excavations started in the ancient city of Perre in 2001 and continued at intervals. This year a historical Roman fountain, large blocky stones, water channels and various architectural structures were unearthed.

The earthquake-hit structure was found in an area of 270 square meters on the ancient city’s necropolis side.

Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan told state-run Anadolu Agency that new findings dating back to the 6th and 7th century A.D. were discovered in the ancient city, adding, “We saw that the upper part, namely the roof area, was covered with a dense amount of roof cover. The interesting point here is that the earthquakes in Northern Mesopotamia are believed to have affected the ancient city of Perre as well as Samosata. The collapse of the cover here reveals the existence of earthquakes in the 6th and 7th centuries A.D. Besides wine production, a Pompeii type millstone also striking that grain was produced to meet the needs of the houses in Early Antiquity.”

Archaeologist Yıldız Ersönmez said they found roof tiles during the excavations.

Stating that the building was destroyed in a possible earthquake, Ersönmez said: “This place collapsed, which shows us the possibility of an earthquake. We think that this building was a living space. Right after the necropolis area, living spaces begin. In the following periods, simple structures with interior walls, coins, metal objects, bronze objects were also found during the excavations. We found these as well as nails and door tools.”