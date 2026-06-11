Early-morning World Cup matches set to boost breakfast economy in Türkiye

ISTANBUL

The early kick-off times of Türkiye’s matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup are expected to create an unusual surge in economic activity across the country, prompting cafés, restaurants, bakeries and municipalities to adjust their schedules to accommodate football fans gathering before dawn.

With the tournament being hosted in the United States, the time difference means that Türkiye’s group stage matches will be played in the early morning hours local time. The national team is scheduled to face Australia at 7 a.m. on June 14, Paraguay at 6 a.m. on June 20 and hosts the United States at 5 a.m. on June 26.

The unusually early match times are expected to create new business opportunities, particularly for food and hospitality providers. Many cafés and restaurants are preparing special breakfast menus and promotions, while some venues that normally open later in the morning plan to welcome customers as early as 5 a.m.

Several municipalities are also preparing public viewing events in city squares, where giant screens will be installed for supporters. Local authorities are considering offering complimentary tea and soup to spectators gathering before sunrise.

The anticipated crowds are expected to generate additional demand for bakeries, simit vendors, grocery stores and food-delivery services, many of which are planning overnight operations or increased staffing levels on match days.

The World Cup is also expected to have an impact beyond the hospitality sector. Retailers anticipate higher demand for large-screen televisions, sound systems and projection equipment as fans prepare to watch matches at home or in communal settings. Mobile internet usage is also expected to rise as supporters follow games while commuting or travelling.

The early-morning fixtures are influencing workplace planning as well. Some companies are reportedly organizing breakfast viewing events for employees, while factories operating around the clock are considering adjustments to shift schedules and break times to coincide with the national team’s matches.