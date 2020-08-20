E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

  • August 20 2020 12:02:53

E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

Spurred by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's e-commerce volume surged 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, the country's trade minister announced on Aug. 20. 

The January-June figure hit 97.7 billion Turkish liras ($14.2 billion), up from 55.9 billion Turkish liras ($9.98 billion) in the same period last year, Ruhsar Pekcan said.

She underlined that 91% of the total e-trade volume comprised of domestic spending in the first six months of the year, versus 81% in 2019.

The share of e-commerce in the country's total trade reached 14.2% in January-June, up from 8.4% in the same period last year, Pekcan added.

ecommerce,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

    Turkey expects Greece to take steps to foster dialogue: Erdoğan

  2. Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

    Greek national security adviser resigns over Turkey remarks

  3. France should be tamed…

    France should be tamed…

  4. 167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

    167 migrants rescued from truck trailer after tearing canvas

  5. Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge

    Turkey holds nationwide inspection as virus cases drastically surge
Recommended
Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Turkish defense firms make world’s top 100 list

Trade Ministry’s first criminal lab starts service

Trade Ministry’s first criminal lab starts service
Turkey’s first integrated solar panel facility opened in Ankara

Turkey’s first integrated solar panel facility opened in Ankara
Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization

Fairs to restart in Sept amid normalization
Turkish private sectors foreign debt falls in June

Turkish private sector's foreign debt falls in June
Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

Turkish defense giant Aselsan sees highest H1 profit

WORLD Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany records highest daily infection toll since

Germany has recorded 1,707 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest daily toll since April, official figures showed on Aug. 20. 
ECONOMY E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

E-commerce volume up 64% in H1 amid COVID-19

Spurred by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Turkey's e-commerce volume surged 64% year-on-year in the first half of 2020, the country's trade minister announced on Aug. 20. 
SPORTS Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish-German forward joins Fenerbahçe

Turkish football club Fenerbahçe signed Turkish-German forward Sinan Gümüş on Aug. 19. 