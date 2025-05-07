E-commerce volume reaches $90 billion in 2024

ISTANBUL

The e-commerce volume increased by 15 percent in dollar terms, reaching $90 billion last year, while the retail e-commerce volume was also around $17 billion, according to a report by the Trade Ministry.

Speaking at the launch of his ministry’s E-Commerce Outlook Report, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat noted that the e-commerce volume in Türkiye was $24 billion in 2019, expanding 3.7-fold in dollar terms in 2024, “due to the sector's dynamism and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“As of 2024, the e-commerce increased by 61.7 percent compared to the previous year, reaching 3.16 trillion Turkish Liras, while retail e-commerce volume hit 1.6 trillion liras, marking a 63.7 percent increase,” Bolat said.

The total number of e-commerce transactions in Türkiye last year was 5.91 billion, and the number of retail e-commerce transactions hit 1.85 billion.

E-commerce accounted for 6.5 percent of GDP last year, according to the minister.

The share of e-commerce in total trade was 19.1 percent last year.

Bolat stated that the number of businesses engaged in e-commerce was around 549,000 in 2022 and exceeded 600,000 last year.

Within the e-commerce ecosystem, the food sector had the highest share at 21.6 percent, followed by the clothing, footwear and accessories sector at 15.64 percent and the electronics sector at 12.24 percent.

In 2024, the sector that received the largest share of e-commerce volume was the clothing, footwear, and accessories sector, with 301 billion liras. This was followed by the airline sector with 208.9 billion liras, and the travel, transportation and storage sector with 180.2 billion liras.

E-exports’ share in total exports rose to 2.9 percent to $8 billion, Bolat said, adding that its share in total is expected to climb to 10 percent by 2030.