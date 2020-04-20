Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

  • April 20 2020 10:23:21

Dylan's 'Times They Are A-Changin' lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

LOS ANGELES-Reuters
Dylans Times They Are A-Changin lyrics for sale for $2.2 million

Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics to his 1960s classic "The Times They Are A-Changin'" are going up for sale with a $2.2 million asking price in what could mark a world record for rock lyrics.

Gary Zimet, owner of Los Angeles-based autograph dealers Moments in Time, said on April 19 the one-page sheet of lyrics, written in a notebook and with changes and scribbles, was originally owned by Dylan's current manager, Jeff Rosen, and was now being sold by an anonymous private collector.

"It's not an auction. It's a private sale. First come, first served," Zimet told Reuters.

Dylan's handwritten lyrics to "Like a Rolling Stone" fetched a world-record $2 million when they were sold at auction by Sotheby's in New York in 2014.

"The Times They Are A-Changin'", written by Dylan in 1963 and released on his 1964 album of the same name, is regarded as one of the most iconic protest songs of the 1960s.

Zimet said he was also selling the lyrics of two other Dylan songs - his 1965 track "Subterranean Homesick Blues" for $1.2 million, and 1969 ballad "Lay Lady Lay" for $650,000.

"They are not quite as important, as iconic," said Zimet, explaining the lower prices. "'Subterranean Homesick Blues' is certainly a major, major song but not in the same league as 'The Times They Are A-Changin'."

The lyrics to popular songs, especially when handwritten and with scratched-out ideas or doodles, have become some of the most sought-after items for collectors of celebrity memorabilia.

Don McLean's 16-page draft for "American Pie" fetched $1.2 million in 2015, while Paul McCartney's scribbled partial lyrics for a recording of "Hey Jude" sold for $910,000 at an online auction earlier this month.

Dylan, 78, last month released his first original music in eight years with a 17-minute song called "Murder Most Foul" that was inspired by the 1963 assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy. In 2016, Dylan became the only singer-songwriter to win the Nobel Prize for Literature.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey may ease restrictions early June

    Turkey may ease restrictions early June

  2. Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

    Turkey to ‘certificate’ tourism destinations

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 2,017 with 86,306 total cases

  4. Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

    Turkey lifts 48-hour coronavirus curfew in 31 provinces

  5. Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey

    Virus case tracking app launched in Turkey
Recommended
Koramaz Valley fascinates with its beauty

Koramaz Valley fascinates with its beauty
Meetings on the Bridge award held online, announced

Meetings on the Bridge award held online, announced
Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19

Beyoncé, Gaga offer hope at all-star event fighting COVID-19
Beauty in radishes: Parisian tells lockdown story in watercolor

Beauty in radishes: Parisian tells lockdown story in watercolor
Historic Beypazarı district enters UNESCO list

Historic Beypazarı district enters UNESCO list

Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile

Treasure hunters destroy historic structure in Şile
WORLD Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

Middle East braces for bleak Ramadan

From canceled iftar feasts to suspended mosque prayers, Muslims across the Middle East are bracing for a bleak month of Ramadan fasting as the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.
ECONOMY Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Short-term allowance of 3 mln employees paid amid pandemic

Turkey has paid the salaries of 3 million employees to bail out firms amid the coronavirus lockdown, the country’s labor minister said on April 20. 
SPORTS Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray head coach beats coronavirus

Galatasaray's head coach Fatih Terim tested negative for the new coronavirus on April 15 after receiving a positive test late last month.