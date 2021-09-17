Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition

  • September 17 2021 09:12:00

Dutch to introduce 'corona' pass despite strong opposition

AMSTERDAM-Reuters
Dutch to introduce corona pass despite strong opposition

The Netherlands will require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test for entry to bars, restaurants, museums, theatres and other cultural events from Sept. 25, as almost all social distancing measures are dropped.

A narrow majority of Dutch parliament late on Sept. 16 rejected a motion calling on the government to change its mind about the 'corona' pass, as Prime Minister Mark Rutte said it was needed to prevent a new wave of infections.

"We are still in a dangerous situation. Not doing this would bring great risks", Rutte said during a heated debate in parliament.

Opponents from across the political spectrum questioned the need for the corona pass, which many said was a ploy to stimulate vaccinations, despite repeated promises by the government that injections would never be mandatory.

"This measure is senseless, unnecessary and false. This is vaccination by force and it divides society", far-right opposition leader Geert Wilders said.

Around 72% of the 17.5 million Dutch have had at least one COVID-19 vaccination, according to official data.
Although polls have shown that a majority of the Dutch support the measure, a coronavirus pass is highly opposed by those who refuse to be vaccinated.

Proposals for the pass have also been met with outrage from the hospitality sector, and many bars and restaurants have said they are not planning to cooperate.

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema on Sept. 15 said police in the Dutch capitol would not have the capacity to enforce the new policy, which requires venues to check their own customers.

New infections have fallen to around 2,000 per day in the Netherlands, while roughly 600 COVID-19 patients are receiving treatment in hospital.

pandemic, Vaccine,

WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

    Turkey eyes $7.5 bln in property sales to foreigners

  2. Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

    Visiting Sultanahmet Mosque enormous experience, says Obama

  3. Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

    Ancient city comes to light as water recedes

  4. Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

    Istanbul named among world’s best cities in 2021

  5. NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia

    NBA star proposes marriage to actress at Cappadocia
Recommended
California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees
Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative
Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover

Afghan musicians mourn abandoned instruments after Taliban takeover
New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia

New York says UNGA delegates must be vaccinated, angering Russia
Australia to get nuclear subs in new US, British partnership

Australia to get nuclear subs in new US, British partnership
California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort

California Governor Newsom defeats Republican recall effort
WORLD California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

California wildfires threaten famous giant sequoia trees

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world’s largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning on Sept. 16 in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada.

ECONOMY Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

Central Bank reserves top $120 bln, 1st time since November 2016

The Turkish Central Bank’s total reserves rose by $944 million to hit $120.1 billion last week, for the first time since November 2016.
SPORTS Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray defeat Lazio 1-0 in Europa League

Galatasaray beat Lazio 1-0 in the UEFA Europa League Group E match on Sept. 16. 