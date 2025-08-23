Dutch foreign minister resigns over Israel sanctions showdown

THE HAGUE

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp resigned on Friday after a cabinet meeting failed to agree to sanctions against Israel.

The centre-right New Social Contract Party, of which Veldkamp is a member, withdrew from the governing coalition after the resignation, adding to growing political chaos in the country.

Veldkamp had said on Thursday that he wanted new measures against Israel over its iron-fisted tactics in the Gaza war against Hamas.

Last month the Netherlands declared far-right Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich persona non grata. It was also among 21 countries that signed a joint declaration on Thursday condemning Israel's approval of a major West Bank settlement project as "unacceptable and contrary to international law".

But after the cabinet became deadlocked Friday over possible new measures to increase pressure on Israel, Veldkamp told ANP he was "insufficiently able to take meaningful additional measures".

"I feel constrained in setting the course I consider necessary as foreign minister," he added.

Veldkamp said the further steps he had proposed against Israel were "seriously discussed" but that he had encountered resistance in successive cabinet meetings.

The government has been under pressure from protests against Israel's military campaign since the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel unleased the war.

Demonstrations in The Hague drew between 100,000 and 150,000 people -- the largest in the Netherlands in two decades.

Protesters demanded sanctions on Israel and humanitarian access for civilians in Gaza, where on Friday the United Nations officially declared a famine and blamed "systematic obstruction" of aid by Israel.

EU foreign ministers have repeatedly failed to reach an agreement on collective sanctions against Israel, despite pressure from several member states.

Proposals under discussion have included suspending Israel's participation in a 900-million-euro ($1 billion) EU science and technology programme, trade restrictions and visa bans for specific Israeli officials.

In the Netherlands, Veldkamp told parliament in a letter released at the time that Ben Gvir and Smotrich "repeatedly incited settler violence against Palestinians, promoted illegal settlement expansion, and called for ethnic cleansing in Gaza".

Smotrich in response accused European leaders of surrendering to "the lies of radical Islam" and "rising antisemitism". Ben-Gvir said he would continue to act for Israel, even if banned from "all of Europe".

Hamas's October 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

Israel's offensive has killed at least 62,192 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

The Dutch government had already called new elections for October 29 following the withdrawal of Gert Wilders' far-right Freedom Party (PVV) from the coalition in June.

Prime Minister Dick Schoof told the Dutch parliament that he regretted the resignation of Veldkamp and the withdrawal of his party, the fourth biggest in the chamber, as the fragile government heads into the election campaign.

Schoof acknowledged that events in Gaza were "worsening" and "dramatic". "Everyone is aware of that," he told deputies.