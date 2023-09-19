Dutch drug gang's top member arrested again

ISTANBUL

Isaac Bignan, the close associate of Dutch drug lord Joseph Johannes Leijdekkers, finds himself back behind bars after a second attempt to flee the country following his release from prison.

Bignan, who had been arrested in the western province of Isparta on June 13, was granted conditional release on Sept. 15, with an international travel ban and house arrest imposed.

Alerted to the possibility of Bignan's escape plans, law enforcement took action, with police teams surrounding his residence in Istanbul's Büyükçekmece district.

The operation paid off when Bignan left his residence with a prepared vehicle, only to be detained by police officers.

Bignan's recent arrest marks the latest development in an ongoing effort targeting the criminal activities associated with Leijdekkers' drug cartel. The operation began on June 13 when Istanbul police launched a crackdown on suspects involved in laundering funds connected to the drug lord's illicit enterprise.

In a parallel operation, Dutch national Jurean Anthony Finix, another individual wanted with a red notice and identified as a key member of the drug gang, was apprehended along with three other accomplices. Searches conducted at Finix's residence yielded a significant quantity of digital materials and counterfeit passports.

Further investigations revealed that Finix had entered Türkiye with the specific purpose of aiding Bignan in his escape, adding complexity to the ongoing international investigation into the activities of the Dutch drug lord and his associates.