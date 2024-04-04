Duration of Türkiye’s snow cover sees major decline

ANTALYA

A recent report by the Turkish State Meteorological Service has revealed a significant decrease in the duration of snow cover in Türkiye over the past five decades, sparking concerns among experts.

In the comprehensive analysis spanning 53 years and categorized into five different periods, particularly alarming is the reduction from an average 29.7 days between 1970 and 2001 to just 23.5 days in the last decade, indicating a decrease of 6.2 days. Overall, the average number of snow-covered days between 1970 and 2023 stood at 28.1.

The report also highlights extreme values of maximum monthly snow depth across Türkiye. Notably, Mount Uludağ in the western province of Bursa witnessed a record snow depth of 430 centimeters in March 1980.

Professor Dr. Erol Kesici, scientific advisor to the Turkish Nature Conservation Society, considered the decrease in snowfall by region.

"Especially in the Mediterranean, Aegean, Central Anatolia, Marmara and the western part of the Black Sea, the number of days of snowfall has been almost non-existent for the last few years. Precipitation in the east and southeast has a great impact on the data in this report."

He underscored the dangers posed by the decline in the duration of snow cover, attributing it to climate change and decreasing water resources.

Pointing out that one of the main reasons for the decrease in the number of snow-covered days is the gradual decrease in humidity due to the decline in water resources, Dr. Kesici said, "Precipitation due to the warming of water, air and soil is also becoming unstable. Greenhouse gases, that is, the gradual increase in carbon emissions, concretization in cities and similar reasons are also effective."

"Under normal climatic conditions across Türkiye, mountain snow persists for three to six to eight months," he added.

He emphasized the critical role of snow in enriching groundwater and providing a vital source of clean water for ponds, dams and natural lakes.

Expressing concerns over the impact of dwindling snowfall on water resources and ski centers, Kesici warned of severe droughts and water stress in the absence of lasting snow cover.

“When we look at the current occupancy rate in ponds and dams, we cannot say, 'Our country is free from drought,’" he noted. "Our country has already entered a period of water scarcity and the amount of water per capita per year has fallen below 1000 tons."

"Even ski centers could not open this year because there was no snowfall," he added.