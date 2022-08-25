Dozens of dogs killed by mysterious parvo-like illness in Michigan

  • August 25 2022 07:00:00

Dozens of dogs killed by mysterious parvo-like illness in Michigan

LANSING
Dozens of dogs killed by mysterious parvo-like illness in Michigan

State and federal agencies are investigating an unknown illness that’s sickened dogs in northern Michigan and killed at least 30 canines in one county after they exhibited signs of a parvo-like illness.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) said it’s working with local animal control shelters, veterinarians, the Michigan State University’s veterinary laboratory, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other partners on testing to determine the illness’ cause.

The state agency said “several dogs” have fallen ill with the same symptoms in the state’s northern Lower Peninsula with an illness similar to canine parvovirus, which affects a dog’s gastrointestinal tracts and is spread by dog-to-dog contact and contact with contaminated feces and environments.

One veterinarian told MDARD officials about treating a dog that was vomiting and had diarrhea, which are common symptoms of canine parvovirus. That canine, however, tested negative for the parvovirus at a veterinary clinic, the agency said.

The department said it has since heard from animal control agencies in northern Michigan regarding dogs with the same symptoms, the causes of which had not been determined.

State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said in a statement that “investigating the details of unusual or reportable animal disease detections” is a key part of MDARD’s mission.

In Otsego County, about 30 privately-owned and mostly unvaccinated dogs have died, said Melissa FitzGerald, the director of the county’s animal control department. She said it does not appear that the dogs had contact with each other.

“It’s scary,” FitzGerald told the Detroit Free Press. “There are many things that it could be.”

Adrianna Potrafkey, who lives in northern Michigan, said that in early July four of her dogs woke up with bloody diarrhea and upset stomachs. All of them have since recovered, which Potrafkey credits in part to the vaccines they received as puppies.

MDARD said it was strongly encouraging dog owners to work with their veterinarian to ensure that their dog is up to date on routine vaccinations. A highly effective vaccine for parvovirus is available to protect dogs against that disease, the agency said.

 

WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran
MOST POPULAR

  1. Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

    Queen of Malaysia seeks to buy house in Cappadocia

  2. US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

    US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

  3. Warming up to Shakespeare’s Richard III

    Warming up to Shakespeare’s Richard III

  4. Iranian officials failing to stop of Turkish TV series

    Iranian officials failing to stop of Turkish TV series

  5. Beşiktaş to avoid another defeat

    Beşiktaş to avoid another defeat
Recommended
Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion
Meghan Markle hosts Serena Williams as podcast launches

Meghan Markle hosts Serena Williams as podcast launches
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park
Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs

Spain to put video cameras in abattoirs
Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell

Belgian magician’s paper dance casts a spell
Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off

Germany: No single cause for massive Oder River fish die-off
WORLD US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

US says airstrikes in Syria intended to send message to Iran

U.S. military airstrikes in eastern Syria were a message to Iran and Tehran-backed militias that targeted American troops this month and several other times over the past year, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

Türkiye eyes more foreign shoppers

The Culture and Tourism Ministry will work on new strategies for boosting tourism in Türkiye via ad campaigns and promotional videos centered on attracting foreign shoppers to the country, says Sinan Öncel, chair of the United Brands’ Association (BMD).
SPORTS Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

Istanbul to host second 24-hour cycling competition in September

BoostRace, a 24-hour-long cycling competition, will take place for the second time in Istanbul on Sept. 17 and 18, the organizers have announced.