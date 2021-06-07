Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

  • June 07 2021 09:35:00

Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

KARACHI-Agence France-Presse
Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on June 7 when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed earlier, officials said.

An unknown number of people were still trapped in mangled wreckage near Daharki in northern Sindh province, a railway spokesman said, adding rescue workers had called urgently for specialist equipment so they could be extracted.

"The site is far and that’s why we are facing some trouble in the rescue work," he said, adding at least six wagons were destroyed in the accident.

Mobile phone footage shown on television from the site revealed the wreckage, with several green Pakistan railway carriages lying on their side.

One clip showed medics giving an intravenous drip to a conscious passenger whose lower torso was trapped between crushed carriage benches.

The accident happened in a remote part of the province on a raised section of track surrounded by lush farmlands.

The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Sargodha when it derailed before dawn, spilling carriages onto a track bringing the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi in the opposite direction.

The railway spokesman and senior Daharki police officer Umar Tufail said 30 people had been killed and dozens injured.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was "shocked" by the accident and promised a full inquiry.

"Ordering comprehensive investigation into railway safety faultlines," his official Twitter account said.

Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti, chairman of the national disaster management authority, told private TV channel ARY that Pakistan army and paramilitary rangers had already reached the site from nearby bases to help with the operation.

Rail accidents are common in Pakistan, which inherited thousands of kilometers of track and trains from former colonial power Britain.

But the network has seen decades of decline due to corruption, mismanagement and lack of investment.

At least 75 people died when a train caught fire while travelling from Karachi to Rawalpindi in October 2019.

Two trains carrying hundreds of passengers collided in Karachi in 2016 killing 21 people.

AFP
070526 GMT JUN 21

crash,

TURKEY CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies

CHP spokesperson criticizes gov’t over economic policies
MOST POPULAR

  1. FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

    FETÖ ringleader’s nephew avows himself

  2. Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

    Tourism professionals hopeful to witness domestic tourism boom

  3. Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

    Teams start clearing Turkish shores of sea snot

  4. Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

    Turkey to keep troops at Kabul airport if its terms are met: Minister

  5. Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew

    Turkey ends nationwide 31-hour coronavirus curfew
Recommended
Momentum with Merkel party after victory in key state poll

Momentum with Merkel party after victory in key state poll
Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers

Spain opens borders to all vaccinated travellers
US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row

US senators promise vaccines for Taiwan amid China row
Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests

Cruise ships restart in Venice, bring environmental protests
Dozens killed in deadliest Burkina Faso attacks since 2015

Dozens killed in deadliest Burkina Faso attacks since 2015
About 100 killed in Burkina Faso in deadliest attack since 2015

About 100 killed in Burkina Faso in deadliest attack since 2015
WORLD Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

Dozens killed in Pakistan train crash

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured on June 7 when a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed earlier, officials said.

ECONOMY Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey may drill new wells in Black Sea, says minister

Turkey is open to the option of drilling another exploratory well in the Black Sea this year following the discovery on Friday of 135 billion cubic meters of gas in the Amasra-1 well, Turkey’s Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on June 7.

SPORTS Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey clinch 3-1 victory over Thailand in Italy

Turkey claimed a 3-1 win against Thailand on June 6 in the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League.