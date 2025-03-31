Donald Trump says planned tariffs to hit 'all countries'

Donald Trump says planned tariffs to hit 'all countries'

WASHINGTON
Donald Trump says planned tariffs to hit all countries

 

President Donald Trump said on March 30 the tariffs he plans to impose in the coming days would include "all countries", not just those with the largest trade imbalances with the United States.

Trump has promised a "Liberation Day" on April 2, when he is set to unveil reciprocal levies to address trade practices that his government deems unfair.

"You'd start with all countries, so let's see what happens," Trump told reporters onboard Air Force One, dashing hopes he might scale back some of the threatened levies or that they would target a select group with persistent trade imbalances.

"I haven't heard a rumor about 15 countries, 10 or 15," he said when asked which nations would be affected.

"Essentially all of the countries that we're talking about. We've been talking about all countries, not a cutoff," he said, without giving details.

Trump's upcoming tariff salvo had been expected to target the 15 percent of partners that have persistent trade imbalances with the United States, a group Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called a "Dirty 15."

But despite widening the target, the president insisted his tariffs would be more "generous" than those levied against the United States.

"The tariffs will be far more generous than those countries were to us, meaning they will be kinder than those countries were to the United States of America over the decades," he said.

"They ripped us off like no country has ever been ripped off in history and we're going to be much nicer than they were to us. But it's substantial money for the country nevertheless," he said.

Trump has already slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and additional levies on imports from China.

Tariffs on imported autos are also due to take effect on April 3.

Trump's top trade aide Peter Navarro said the tax on auto imports could raise $100 billion a year.

"And in addition, the other tariffs are going to raise about $600 billion a year, about $6 trillion over a 10-year period," Navarro told Fox New Sunday.

Trump's plans to unleash a wide range of reciprocal tariffs risk a global trade war, with other countries already vowing to retaliate and economists warning the sweeping moves risk stoking inflation and triggering a downturn.

Trump has defended the levies as a way to raise government revenue and revitalize U.S. industry.

But critics warn that the strategy risks a global trade war, provoking further retaliation by major trading partners like China, Canada and the European Union.

Economists also warn that sweeping tariffs could cause a spike in inflation if companies fail to absorb additional costs, passing them on to consumers.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

    Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

  2. CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

    CHP leader calls for release of protesters amid İmamoğlu rallies

  3. Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

    Ankara, Baghdad to sign key military and strategic deals

  4. Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

    Syria president says new authorities can't satisfy everyone

  5. French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case

    French far-right leader Le Pen found guilty in corruption case
Recommended
New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports
Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers

Dubai, Greece favored markets abroad for Turkish homebuyers
Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC

Türkiye positioned to benefit from shifting geopolitical landscape: HSBC
Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months

Treasury plans 791 billion liras in domestic borrowing in 3 months
Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany

Some 130 Turkish companies to attend trade fair in Germany
US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela

US revokes oil, gas company licenses in Venezuela
China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month

China manufacturing activity grows for 2nd straight month
WORLD Kremlin says Putin remains open to speaking to Trump

Kremlin says Putin 'remains open' to speaking to Trump

The Kremlin on Monday said that President Vladimir Putin was still "open" to speaking to Donald Trump after the U.S. president said he was "very angry" with the Russian leader over little progress on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

ECONOMY New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

New US duties to hit Turkish vehicle parts exports

U.S. President Donald Trump's 25 percent tariffs on imported cars and vehicle parts will impact exports from Turkish vehicle parts companies, according to a representative of the industry.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿