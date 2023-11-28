‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM

ISTANBUL

The opera "Don Giovanni," staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, will premiere at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) - Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Nov. 30.

Composed by the Austrian musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and first staged in 1787, “Don Giovanni” has found a place among the masterpieces of opera literature. Richard Wagner claimed that Don Giovanni was "the opera of all operas."

The opera, which can be described as a black comedy with its libretto written by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was born from the combination of spiritual and worldly desires, comedy and tragedy, with the genius of Mozart, featuring the best and worst of human nature exhibited.

Don Giovanni is a flirtatious, limitless and legendary character who lives without rules. A Spanish nobleman known for seducing women, he made it his life goal to impress them, but his wealth and power protect him from facing the consequences of his actions, until one day he causes a murder that eventually leads to his own downfall.

İbrahim Yazıcı conducts the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra in the performance staged by Aytaç Manizade. Decoration design is by Efter Tunç, costume design is by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design is by Kemal Yiğitcan. Volkan Akkoç conducts the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Choir.

Caner Akgün, Zafer Erdaş and Murat Güney play the role of Don Giovanni alternately in the opera.

The opera will meet the audience again at AKM on Dec. 6 and 18.