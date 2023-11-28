‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM

‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM

ISTANBUL
‘Don Giovanni’ to premiere at AKM

The opera "Don Giovanni," staged by the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, will premiere at the Atatürk Cultural Center (AKM) - Türk Telekom Opera Hall on Nov. 30.

Composed by the Austrian musical genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and first staged in 1787, “Don Giovanni” has found a place among the masterpieces of opera literature. Richard Wagner claimed that Don Giovanni was "the opera of all operas."

The opera, which can be described as a black comedy with its libretto written by Lorenzo Da Ponte, was born from the combination of spiritual and worldly desires, comedy and tragedy, with the genius of Mozart, featuring the best and worst of human nature exhibited.

Don Giovanni is a flirtatious, limitless and legendary character who lives without rules. A Spanish nobleman known for seducing women, he made it his life goal to impress them, but his wealth and power protect him from facing the consequences of his actions, until one day he causes a murder that eventually leads to his own downfall.

İbrahim Yazıcı conducts the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra in the performance staged by Aytaç Manizade. Decoration design is by Efter Tunç, costume design is by Serdar Başbuğ, lighting design is by Kemal Yiğitcan. Volkan Akkoç conducts the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Choir.

Caner Akgün, Zafer Erdaş and Murat Güney play the role of Don Giovanni alternately in the opera.

The opera will meet the audience again at AKM on Dec. 6 and 18.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

    Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

  2. Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

    Turkish top diplomat in Brussels for talks with allies

  3. Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

    Turkish astro-photographer awarded for Sun image

  4. Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

    Erdoğan says Spain’s stance on Palestinian issue ‘valuable’

  5. High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

    High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales
Recommended
Irish writer Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize

Irish writer Paul Lynch wins Booker Prize
Greek PM to persist with UK over Parthenon Marbles

Greek PM to 'persist' with UK over Parthenon Marbles
Lost city of Nicomedia lies underground

Lost city of Nicomedia lies underground
Ringo Starr takes fans on a colorful tour of his past

Ringo Starr takes fans on a colorful tour of his past
Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter

Paris Hilton announces the arrival of a baby daughter
Shakira pays 6.6 mln euros in another Spain tax fraud case

Shakira pays 6.6 mln euros in another Spain tax fraud case
WORLD Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

Blinken discusses peace talks with Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders yesterday to discuss stalled peace talks between the Caucasus rivals.
ECONOMY High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

High prices, high interest rates impacting home sales

The potential demand for homes cannot be unleashed due to the combination of several factors, including elevated residential property prices and high loan costs, according to representatives from the real estate market.
SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.