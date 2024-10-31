Dominant Kurdish parties maintain their sway in election

Dominant Kurdish parties maintain their sway in election

IRBIL, Iraq
Dominant Kurdish parties maintain their sway in election

Election results from the vote for the regional parliament in Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern region show the two dominant Kurdish parties have maintained their hold while an opposition party has made inroads, officials said on Oct. 30.

According to the Independent High Electoral Commission, the Kurdistan Democratic Party — with its base of support in the regional capital Irbil, and the city of in Dohuk — made the strongest showing, securing 39 seats.

The rival Patriotic Union of Kurdistan won 23 seats, continuing its influence over the city of Sulaymaniyah. In the 2018 elections, the two parties won 45 and 21 seats, respectively.

A relatively new opposition party, New Generation, won 15 seats, a significant increase from the eight seats it got in 2018, when the party was first established.

The Kurdistan Islamic Union, which came in fourth with seven seats, announced it will join the New Generation in opposition in the regional, 100-seat parliament. Other minor parties took a smattering of seats.

Despite some technical issues at the polls, voters turned out in large numbers, with 72 percent of eligible voters casting ballots.

The surge in support for the New Generation appeared to stem from growing disillusionment among younger voters, who are increasingly frustrated with the region’s ongoing economic challenges, including delays in salary payments, high unemployment and perceived corruption within the traditional political leadership.

Economic concerns remain at the forefront — widespread dissatisfaction over delayed payments to civil servants, fluctuating oil prices and ongoing budget disputes with the central government in Baghdad have fueled calls for reform.

Three Assyrian Christian candidates and two Turkmen candidates secured the five remaining quota seats for minorities, despite the Iraqi federal court’s controversial elimination of the reserved seats for ethnic and religious minorities earlier this year.

These seats are usually filled by candidates backed by the major political parties, leading some to say that they do not offer a genuine minority representation.

“We no longer have true representation in the parliament or the government; our voices are being silenced,” said Toma Khoshaba, an Assyrian ethnic activist.

Khoshaba argued that that these “so-called independent Assyrian representatives occupying the quota seats are largely supported by the Kurdistan Democratic Party” or by Shiite factions.

"Their loyalty lies with these dominant political groups, not with our communities,” he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027
LATEST NEWS

  1. Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

    Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

  2. Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

    Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

  3. PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

    PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit

  4. Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

    Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

  5. Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations

    Türkiye calls for 'fresh perspective' on EU relations
Recommended
Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv
PNG to boycott waste of time UN climate summit

PNG to boycott 'waste of time' UN climate summit
Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’

Partial recount in Georgia election ‘confirms ruling party win’
US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan as strikes continue

US envoys in Israel to seek Lebanon truce plan as strikes continue
Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off garbage fallout

Trump trash talks Harris as Democrat fends off 'garbage' fallout
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95

Spain races to save victims as floods kill 95
WORLD Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

Two dead, 34 wounded in Russian strike in Kharkiv

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv on Oct. 29 killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor said.

ECONOMY Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

Mobile subscribers forecast to reach 99.7 mln by 2027

The number of mobile phone subscribers in Türkiye is expected to reach 99.7 million in 2027, surpassing the population of 179 countries, according to projections by the government.

SPORTS Rodri wins mens Ballon dOr as Real Madrid boycott

Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott

Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri was awarded the men's Ballon d'Or on Monday after winning a fourth consecutive Premier League title and Euro 2024, but Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony.
﻿