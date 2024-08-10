Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume

Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume

MILAN
Dolce & Gabbana launches controversial dog perfume

No need to wrestle your dog into the bath anymore. Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has launched a new perfume for canine companions.

The "alcohol-free scented mist for dogs" is on sale for 99 euros and comes with a free collar — but also a warning from animal rights activists, who say it could cause pets distress.

"I am delicate, authentic, charismatic, sensitive," the video advertising the scent begins as it shows sleek and soft Bichon Frises, Dachshunds and Chihuahuas posing on a stool.

"Cause I'm not just a dog, I'm Fefe," it ends.

The perfume is named after the dog of the brand's co-founder Domenico Dolce and blends "fresh and delicate notes" of ylang ylang, musk, and sandalwood.

"It's a tender and embracing fragrance crafted for a playful beauty routine," the company said.

But international animal rights charity PETA said "squirting [dogs] with a fragrance designed to please humans, as this is, can upset them greatly."

Dogs "have hundreds of millions more receptors in their nostrils and can smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than humans," PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said in a statement to AFP.

Perfumes sprayed on their fur "can cause them irritation and distress and interfere with their ability to detect other smells in their environment and communicate with other animals they encounter," she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye unblocks Instagram after nine days

Türkiye unblocks Instagram after nine days
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye unblocks Instagram after nine days

    Türkiye unblocks Instagram after nine days

  2. Gaza death toll nears 39,800 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

    Gaza death toll nears 39,800 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

  3. Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

    Over a hundred crime gangs dismantled in Istanbul this year

  4. Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

    Russia launches new operation to halt advancing Ukrainian troops

  5. Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

    Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project
Recommended
Avatar and Star Wars films revealed at Disney event

'Avatar' and 'Star Wars' films revealed at Disney event
New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia

New artifacts discovered in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia
Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London

Animal-themed Banksy artwork stolen in London
Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city

Excavations resume at Istanbul’s Bathonea ancient city
A historic feast at Villa San Michele

A historic feast at Villa San Michele
Modesty the aim for Türkiyes Olympic shooting sensation

Modesty the aim for Türkiye's Olympic shooting sensation
WORLD Gaza death toll nears 39,800 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

Gaza death toll nears 39,800 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

The Israeli army has killed 40 more Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll to 39,790 since last Oct. 7, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Saturday.

ECONOMY Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

Kalyon Enerji secures financing from UK for solar project

U.K. Export Finance (UKEF) and Poland’s export credit agency, KUKE, have jointly guaranteed a 249-million-pound loan being arranged by Standard Chartered Bank for Turkish renewable energy investment company Kalyon Enerji.  
SPORTS Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Turkish boxer claims Olympic silver

Hatice Akbaş of Türkiye lost 5-0 to China’s Chang Yuan in the women’s 54kg weight class of boxing at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 8, settling for the silver medal.
﻿