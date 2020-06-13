Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

KUŞADASI

The resort town of Kuşadası in the Aegean province of Aydın, which is flocked by both domestic and international tourists every year in the summer season, is now famous for its thematic parks.

Following art, book and football-themed parks, a “dog park” has been opened in the town where dogs can play and train.

The park, whose ground is covered with natural grass and built on a total area of 650 square meters, has 12 dog game units, five benches and two water fountains for animals to drink from.

The park also allows both pets and pet owners to socialize.

Kuşadası Municipality officials, who initiated such a project upon the request of animal lovers after the dogs were banned from entering parks, stated that animal-friendly policies will continue.

“Such a park has been missing for many years,” said Hasene Gür, a tourism professional who lives in the town.

The park soon became the favorite meeting point of the city’s residents.

Dogs running freely without their leashes run inside the complex and enjoy their times there.

Kuşadası is a famous holiday resort town and is situated conveniently close to major archaeological sites and Dilek Peninsula National Park, one of Turkey’s most biologically diverse areas.

It is also home to some of the region’s most pristine beaches.