Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

  • June 13 2020 07:05:00

Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

KUŞADASI
Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort town

The resort town of Kuşadası in the Aegean province of Aydın, which is flocked by both domestic and international tourists every year in the summer season, is now famous for its thematic parks.

Following art, book and football-themed parks, a “dog park” has been opened in the town where dogs can play and train.

The park, whose ground is covered with natural grass and built on a total area of 650 square meters, has 12 dog game units, five benches and two water fountains for animals to drink from.

The park also allows both pets and pet owners to socialize.

Dog park becomes meeting spot in resort townKuşadası Municipality officials, who initiated such a project upon the request of animal lovers after the dogs were banned from entering parks, stated that animal-friendly policies will continue.

“Such a park has been missing for many years,” said Hasene Gür, a tourism professional who lives in the town.

The park soon became the favorite meeting point of the city’s residents.

Dogs running freely without their leashes run inside the complex and enjoy their times there.

Kuşadası is a famous holiday resort town and is situated conveniently close to major archaeological sites and Dilek Peninsula National Park, one of Turkey’s most biologically diverse areas.

It is also home to some of the region’s most pristine beaches.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

    Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

    Turkey criticizes UK for not consulting Ankara on regulation of British bases in Greek Cyprus

  5. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban
Recommended
Oscars to draw up diversity rules for nominees

Oscars to draw up diversity rules for nominees
Countdown for Intl Migration Film Festival

Countdown for Int'l Migration Film Festival
Normalization begins in ancient temple site of Göbeklitepe

Normalization begins in ancient temple site of Göbeklitepe
Pandemic shuts Earth’s eyes on the skies

Pandemic shuts Earth’s eyes on the skies
Singers take over Vienna peep show

Singers take over Vienna peep show
Villagers in Central Anatolia live in ‘fear of lion’

Villagers in Central Anatolia live in ‘fear of lion’
WORLD Minneapolis council agrees to replace police with community model

Minneapolis council agrees to replace police with community model

Minneapolis leaders voted unanimously on June 12 to disband the U.S. city’s police force and replace it with a "community" safety department, a reaction to transformational changes demanded in mass protests against racial injustice.
ECONOMY Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey eyes sustainable, balanced trade with China

Turkey on June 12 said that it seeks to make its trade with China more sustainable and balanced by enabling high value-added exports.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe topples Kayserispor, Trabzonspor beats Göztepe

Fenerbahçe topples Kayserispor, Trabzonspor beats Göztepe

The Süper Lig leaders Trabzonspor won against Göztepe and Fenerbahçe won against Kayserispor as the Turkish top-flight football league began with coronavirus measures on June 12. 