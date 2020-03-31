Doctor, who met Putin, diagnosed with coronavirus

MOSCOW- Reuters

A doctor who gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a tour of Moscow's main coronavirus hospital last week has himself been diagnosed with the virus, the Rossiya 24 state TV channel reported on March 31.

Putin visited the Kommunarka hospital last Tuesday where he chatted with the doctor, Denis Protsenko. Neither of them was wearing protective equipment during their conversation, TV footage from the visit showed.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Putin was being regularly tested for coronavirus and that "everything is okay," the RIA news agency reported.