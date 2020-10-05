Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

  • October 05 2020 14:41:00

Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

ISTANBUL
Doctor gets dismissed from his duties over sexist remarks

A doctor who was serving as a “deputy chief physician” at a hospital in the Turkish capital Ankara has been dismissed from his duties after a massive social media outrage over his sexist remarks heard in a video he posted on one of his accounts.

The doctor’s contract, whose investigation was initiated by the Health Ministry Inspection Board, was terminated.

Dr. Ali Edizer, working for a hospital affiliated to the University of Health Sciences, had expressed his “discomfort” against the Turkish Civil Code and his “criticism” of gender equality in a video he posted on his social media account.

Stating that he was fighting against the Civil Code, Edizer called on men to get second wives.

The code, taken as a model from Switzerland and adopted in 1926, had provided equal rights for women both within the family and as individuals by completely changing the legal status of women.

Criticizing a morning program broadcast on a private channel, Edizer described the free will of the woman as immoral.

“The beginning of the road that leads us to Esra Erol [host of the morning show] is the adoption of the Swiss Civil Code. Freedom and civilization were given to women, if you ask. Formal monogamy, in practice, adultery and prostitution [were given],” he said in the video.

“Western immorality from force to action,” he described.

Edizer’s remarks have stirred a fierce debate across Turkey and sparked outrage on social media as critics claimed that they are sexist, discriminatory and deepen inequality between genders.

Accusations against the leaders of opposition parties and hate speech that discriminate in terms of ethnic and religious aspects were also encountered in the posts that the doctor published on his social media accounts.

sexism,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

    Never-before-seen letter Atatürk wrote to American boy surfaces

  2. Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

    Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

  3. Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

    Turkish president meets Libyan PM in Istanbul

  4. Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

    Turkey, Greece postpone next round of talks on E Med

  5. Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

    Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’
Recommended
NATO chief says expects Turkey to ’use its influence’ to calm Karabakh conflict

NATO chief says expects Turkey to ’use its influence’ to calm Karabakh conflict
American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey

American detained for flying drone in no-fly zone of southeastern Turkey
More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research

More than 1,000 Turkish tales registered after comprehensive research
Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’

Turkey slams Macron’s law seeking to create ‘French Islam’
Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province

Far-left terror suspect detained in Edirne province
Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader

Turkish Embassy denies allegations made by Turkish Cypriot leader
WORLD 3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

3 win Nobel medicine award for hepatitis C virus discovery

Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton were awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine or Physiology on Oct. 5 for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
ECONOMY Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Annual inflation stands at 11.75% in September

Turkey posted an annual increase of 11.75% in consumer prices in the last month, the country's statistical authority said on Oct. 5. 

SPORTS Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Turkish Grand Prix to be held without spectators

Formula One's 2020 Turkish Grand Prix on Nov. 13-15 will be held without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak, state broadcaster TRT reported on Oct. 5, citing the Istanbul governor's office.