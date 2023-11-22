DJ SUMIA to release new single

ANKARA

Turkish DJ and producer of Slovak origin SUMIA (Su Sargın), who achieved success with her recent song ‘Space Collision,’ rising to 64th place in the top 100 rankings on the Beatport platform, announced the release date of her new single. ‘Childrens Techno’ will be released on Dec 22 and the same day she will perform a concert in Ankara.

Sumia is a promising young talent hailing from the burgeoning techno scene in Istanbul who defines music as a means of expressing feelings.

The fundamental components of her music include raw analog synthesizers and self-recorded deep vocals.



The initial musical release by the artist, titled "Spellbound," had a notable ascent to the 29th position on Beatport's Peaktime Techno chart.

Despite her very young age, her dedication to music has allowed her the opportunity to perform alongside esteemed artists such as Cosmic Boys, Julian Jeweil, Stella Bossi, and others thus far.