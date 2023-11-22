DJ SUMIA to release new single

DJ SUMIA to release new single

ANKARA
DJ SUMIA to release new single

Turkish DJ and producer of Slovak origin SUMIA (Su Sargın), who achieved success with her recent song ‘Space Collision,’ rising to 64th place in the top 100 rankings on the Beatport platform, announced the release date of her new single. ‘Childrens Techno’ will be released on Dec 22 and the same day she will perform a concert in Ankara.

Sumia is a promising young talent hailing from the burgeoning techno scene in Istanbul who defines music as a means of expressing feelings.

The fundamental components of her music include raw analog synthesizers and self-recorded deep vocals.


The initial musical release by the artist, titled "Spellbound," had a notable ascent to the 29th position on Beatport's Peaktime Techno chart.

Despite her very young age, her dedication to music has allowed her the opportunity to perform alongside esteemed artists such as Cosmic Boys, Julian Jeweil, Stella Bossi, and others thus far.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows

Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows

    Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows

  2. FMCG retail market expands 85 percent:NielsenIQ GM

    FMCG retail market expands 85 percent:NielsenIQ GM

  3. Türkiye, Algeria leaders hit Israel for ‘crimes’ in Gaza

    Türkiye, Algeria leaders hit Israel for ‘crimes’ in Gaza

  4. Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

    Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

  5. Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

    Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list
Recommended
Rifle of Lawrence of Arabia on display in Istanbul

Rifle of Lawrence of Arabia on display in Istanbul
Careful what you Wish for: Disney brings back the villain

Careful what you 'Wish' for: Disney brings back the villain
Swiss return three mummies to Bolivia

Swiss return three mummies to Bolivia
Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list

Russia puts Ukrainian winner of Eurovision Song Contest on wanted list
Chinese company turns leftover hotpot oil into jet fuel

Chinese company turns leftover hotpot oil into jet fuel
Hat worn by Napoleon sold for $2.1 million at an auction

Hat worn by Napoleon sold for $2.1 million at an auction
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

Israel, Hamas agree four-day truce, 50 hostages to be released

Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed, while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.
ECONOMY Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows

Pace of increase in agricultural input prices slows

The agricultural input price index increased by 2.6 percent monthly in September, slowing from the 6.9 percent rise recorded in August.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.