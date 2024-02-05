Diyarbakır’s museum complex turns 90

Diyarbakır’s museum complex turns 90

DİYARBAKIR
Diyarbakır’s museum complex turns 90

The İçkale Museum Complex, located in the central Sur district of the eastern province of Diyarbakır, welcomed some 134,000 visitors last year.

The museum, which is home to works from 12,500-year-old artifacts, is preparing to celebrate 90 years of its foundation.

The museum reopened its doors to visitors as the İçkale Museum Complex in 2015, following a restoration work started in 2005 by the Culture and Tourism Ministry on 14 historical buildings in İçkale and completed in 2014.

Home to nearly 1,500 artifacts, the museum hosted 134,000 visitors last year despite the earthquake disaster and now is preparing to celebrate its 90th anniversary this year and is expected to host 200,000 visitors throughout the year, while this figure is expected to increase to 1 million in 2028.

The İçkale Museum Complex, has 14 registered buildings, including Amida Mound, Aslanlı Fountain, Saint George Church, Old Prison, Governor's Mansion and the old Courthouse.

Diyarbakır Museum Deputy Director Mehmet Çelebi said that the Diyarbakır Museum was first established in Zincirye Madrasa in 1934 and that it consists of four affiliated units: Cahit Sıtkı Tarancı, Ziya Gökalp Museum and the Atatürk House Museum and Silvan Atatürk House located in the İçkale Complex.

Stating that the total number of artworks in the museum is 35,000 pieces, Çelebi noted that most of them are kept in storage and that they exhibit nearly 1,500 works in the museum display.

Stating that the works start from the Neolithic era from 12,500 years ago and continue to the works that they call ethnographic works, Çelebi said: “We moved here in 2015. The museum was free in 2022. We hosted approximately 64,000 visitors. In 2023, we reached some 134,000 visitors despite the fee and earthquakes. This is the 90th year. We aim for 200,000 visitors in 2024 and approximately 1 million visitors in 2028."

"The İçkale venue functioned as a prison complex until 2015. From this date on, the area is serving as the İçkale Museum Complex. At the entrance, there is an arch dating back to the Artuqid period. On the right is Amida Höyük, which dates back to the Neolithic period. In other places, there are units that have been used as administrative centers from ancient times to the present day.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case
LATEST NEWS

  1. S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

    S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

  2. FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

    FM says Israel 'seeks more land not security'

  3. Message in the air: Food for the souls

    Message in the air: Food for the souls

  4. Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

    Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

  5. Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw

    Fresh US Senate border-Ukraine bill faces Republican buzzsaw
Recommended
Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year Grammy, breaking record

Taylor Swift wins Album of the Year Grammy, breaking record
Adele says European concert dates ‘a bit random’

Adele says European concert dates ‘a bit random’
Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at tribute

Springsteen rocks with Bon Jovi at tribute
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in Rocky films, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 76
Irans long-lasting love for gemstones

Iran's long-lasting love for gemstones
Songs starting to disappear from TikTok

Songs starting to disappear from TikTok
WORLD Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

Wildfires scorch central Chile, death toll tops 110

The death toll from central Chile's blazing wildfires climbed to at least 112 people on Sunday, after President Gabriel Boric warned the number would rise "significantly" as teams search gutted neighborhoods.
ECONOMY S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

S Korean court acquits Samsung chief over 2015 merger case

A South Korean court acquitted Samsung Electronics chief Lee Jae-yong on Monday of a raft of crimes linked to a controversial 2015 merger, Lee's lawyers said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿