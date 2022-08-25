‘Diyarbakır mothers’ raise voice as workshop held in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

The outcry of “Diyarbakır mothers,” several mothers carrying out sit-in protests claiming that their children were abducted by the PKK, has been recognized by the global public opinion as terror actions have been stated in many international reports, according to a workshop carried out in Istanbul.

In the written statement made after the completion of the Child Watch Families Workshop organized in Istanbul, it was stated the main purpose of the mothers’ outcry, which spread across the country, was addressed in academic and scientific terms.

It was said in the statement that the PKK’s actions such as child kidnapping were reported to the global public opinion through being stated in many international reports such as the Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

As a result of the headings discussed by the workshop, the importance of integrating the families into the academic community and including them as a new social subject was underlined.

In the statement emphasizing that the Child Watch Families is not an organized, but a natural movement that emerged specifically and became functional subsequently, in addition to future academic and scientific studies, the production of documentaries on the families would provide a better understanding of the process by storifying the subject.

The statement noting that the families received serious support especially from many social organizations in the region, called the people of Diyarbakır to support the process more and embrace the common memory.

Reiterating that terrorism acts with international codes and supports, it was said in the statement that the watch of families should be handled in an international context.

While it was stated that the opinion of a political authority is not required to be involved in social issues, it was emphasized civil initiatives should offer sociological solutions for the problems experienced in the social context.

Several mothers continue a sit-in protest in southeastern Türkiye outside the provincial office of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has long been accused by the government of having links with the PKK terror group.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.