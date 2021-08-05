District on ancient city searching for new place

  • August 05 2021 07:00:00

District on ancient city searching for new place

TOKAT
District on ancient city searching for new place

The ancient city of Sebastapolis, which remained under the Sulusaray district of the northern province of Tokat, expects the relocation of the district so that it can be fully unearthed.

A large part of the ancient city of Sebastapolis, which has a history of 2,000 years, is located under the Sulusaray district, therefore, only a part of the ancient city has been unearthed until today.

While the residents of Sulusaray, which has a population of 3,500, live a life intertwined with history, the expropriation of the houses in the ancient city continues. Since most of the district is an archaeological site, it is not possible to make renovations to the houses.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Sulusaray Mayor Necmettin Coruk said that there were Roman and Byzantine ruins in the ancient city of Sebastapolis and that the city was an important settlement during the Hellenistic, Roman and Byzantine periods.

Coruk reminded that Charles, Prince of Wales, visited the ancient city twice to draw attention to the importance of the ancient city of Sebastapolis, which means “great magnificent city” in Latin, and that the excavation works, which started after the drilling work in 1986, were not continuing at the moment.

Coruk explained that excavation work was resumed in the ancient city after 22 years in 2013 and that until the last two years, excavations were carried out in cooperation with the Tokat Museum Directorate and Gaziosmanpaşa University.

“Until the last two years, excavation work was carried out here with the budget of the Special Provincial Administration. Excavations were used to be carried out for about two months a year. With the enactment of the subcontractor law, it was reduced to 28 days, but it is not enough. Excavations are necessary to be carried out at the ministry level in order to save this place. Sebastapolis needs to be restored and brought into tourism as soon as possible,” he said.

Stating that the people of the district live in the ancient city of Sebastapolis but the district should be relocated for the ancient city to be completely unearthed, Coruk said: “It should be brought to tourism with archaeological excavations with the support of the ministry. We are living on a history. People cannot build houses because this is an archaeological site. The city needs to be moved to a different area. We need to open new living spaces.”

Coruk also said that they believed that bringing the ancient city to tourism would play a crucial role in the development of Sulusaray.

[HH] Ancient city of Sebastapolis

Located 69 kilometers away from the city center of Tokat, the ancient city of Sebastapolis is believed to date back to the first century B.C.

The ancient city was included in the Cappadocia region after being separated from the Pontus Galatius and Polemoniacus states at the time of the Roman Emperor Trajan between 98 and 117 A.D.

It was known as one of the five largest cities in the Black Sea region 2,000 years ago because of its location on major routes and its thermal heat sources, which are still in use today.

As an indicator of its wealth at the time of the Roman Empire, Sebastapolis had the authority to print money. It is reported that the city lost its importance and was forgotten over time, largely due to wars, destruction, disasters and newly built roads.

The ancient city was surrounded by a city wall made of small, neatly cut stones put together without using mortar. A circular temple with a marble floor was discovered on the northeast side of the city. The baths lie on the eastern part of Sebastopolis, water for which was taken from a thermal spring located about three kilometers to the southwest.

Drilling works started in the ancient city by the Tokat Museum Directorate in 1986 and continued until 1991. The work was later resumed in 2013.

Turkey,

ARTS & LIFE District on ancient city searching for new place

District on ancient city searching for new place
MOST POPULAR

  1. Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

    Aerial support speeds up on eighth day of Turkey fires

  2. Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

    Land surface temperatures hit 50°C in Turkey, Cyprus island

  3. Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

    Municipal assembly approves mayor’s discriminatory motion against foreigners

  4. Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

    Turkey replaces land forces commander in routine reshuffle

  5. Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans

    Turkey objects US plan on resettlement of Afghans
Recommended
Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others

Iraq gets back looted ancient artifacts from US, others
Grave stele discovered in ancient Parion

Grave stele discovered in ancient Parion
Struggle against weed continues in Alacahöyük

Struggle against weed continues in Alacahöyük
Ayvalık Music Festival to welcome audiences

Ayvalık Music Festival to welcome audiences
Amazon to launch Lord of the Rings series in September 2022

Amazon to launch 'Lord of the Rings' series in September 2022
Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month

Ephesus Opera Ballet Festival to be held this month
WORLD New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

New York governor urged to quit after damning harassment report

U.S. President Joe Biden joined leading Democrats on Aug. 3 in calling on powerful New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an independent investigation concluded that he sexually harassed multiple women.

ECONOMY Number of registered employees rising: Official

Number of registered employees rising: Official

As opposed to expectations, the number of employees benefiting from the social security system is increasing even though the 15-month layoff ban was abolished at the end of June
SPORTS Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish boxers to fight for gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Two Turkish athletes in women's boxing are set to fight to win gold medals after reaching the finals at Tokyo Olympics.