Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped

Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped

SRINAGAR
Disputed Kashmir votes after special status scrapped

Indian-administered Kashmir began voting on Wednesday in the first local elections since the cancellation of its special semi-autonomous status sparked fury in the troubled Himalayan territory, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Many in the disputed Muslim-majority territory of 8.7 million registered voters remain bitter over the 2019 order by the Hindu-nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose control from New Delhi.

A federally appointed governor has controlled the territory since, with the first regional assembly election in a decade viewed by many as being more about exercising their democratic rights than practical policies.

Voters queued under heavy security in the three-phased elections, which will be staggered geographically due to security arrangements and logistical challenges in the mountainous region.

About 500,000 Indian troops are deployed in the region, battling a 35-year insurgency in which tens of thousands of civilians, soldiers and rebels have been killed, including dozens this year.

Modi urged people to vote in "large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy."

Turnout is expected to be high, unlike in past elections when separatists opposed to Indian rule boycotted polls, demanding the independence of Kashmir or its merger with Pakistan.

The last round of voting will be held on Oct. 2. Results are expected six days later.

The territory, officially titled Jammu and Kashmir, is split.

One part is the overwhelmingly Muslim Kashmir Valley. Another is the Hindu-majority Jammu district, geographically divided by mountains to the south.

A third section, the high-altitude ethnically Tibetan Ladakh region, bordering China, was carved into a separate federal territory in 2019.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
LATEST NEWS

  1. Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

    Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

  2. Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

    Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

  3. Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

    Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote

  4. Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

    Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

  5. Solar industry on track for another record year: Report

    Solar industry on track for another record year: Report
Recommended
Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases
Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row

Trump vows to visit town at heart of migrant row
Germanys far right mobilizing youth vote

Germany's far right mobilizing youth vote
UN members demand end to unlawful Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories

UN members demand end to 'unlawful' Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories
Ukraine official claims Russian advance in Kursk has been stopped

Ukraine official claims Russian advance in Kursk has been 'stopped'
China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says

China the top challenge in US history, top diplomat says
AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn

AI development cannot be left to market whim, UN experts warn
WORLD Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Conflict, climate threaten fight against diseases

Climate change and conflicts are threatening progress in the fight against infectious diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria, a group dedicating to eradicating the illnesses warned yesterday.

ECONOMY Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina recession deepens with 1.7 pct contraction in Q2

Argentina's economy contracted by 1.7 percent in the second quarter, the national statistics agency has said, deepening a recession in the austerity-hit nation.

SPORTS Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in Nations League

Türkiye beat Iceland 3-1 in a UEFA Nations League group match Monday as Benfica winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu scored a hat-trick to guide his nation to a home victory.
﻿