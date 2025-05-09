Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI
Disney announces new theme park in Abu Dhabi

The Walt Disney Company announced plans on May 7 for a new theme park in the United Arab Emirates, highlighting the country's growing prominence as a global financial and entertainment hub.

The waterfront resort will be located on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island and developed in partnership with local firm Miral.

Disney stated that it aims to attract tourists from "the Middle East and Africa, India, Asia, Europe and beyond."

The announcement comes ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.

"Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati," said Disney CEO Robert Iger in a statement, promising "an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world."

The company stated that the new resort will blend Disney's "iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi's vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture."

Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be the seventh Disney resort since the original Disneyland opened in Anaheim, California in 1955.

Other Disney destinations are located in Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Iger told analysts that the location was chosen to bring the Disney experience closer to hundreds of millions of customers for whom visiting its other six locations "was pretty lengthy in nature and expensive."

He also noted the success of existing attractions in Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre museum and the Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim, which is currently under construction.

Miral group operates numerous hotels, resorts, and amusement parks in Abu Dhabi including Warner Brothers World, Ferrari World and Sea World.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D'Amaro described the new park and resort as the company's most "modern" and "tech-forward" destination.

He added that in an unusual arrangement for Disney, the park would be funded, built, and ultimately operated by the Miral group "with oversight of course from us."

"But we're very confident in this part of the world, with this partner, that this is the appropriate business arrangement," he added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks
LATEST NEWS

  1. India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

    India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

  2. Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

    Pakistan retaliates against India in spiralling conflict

  3. Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

    Ukraine, Europe allies seek 30-day Russia truce starting Monday

  4. New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

    New US envoy to Türkiye says he is 'eager' to 'building bridges'

  5. Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US

    Justice minister hails release of detained Turkish student in US
Recommended
Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views

Vangölü Express route offers postcard-like views
Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10

Number of Caretta caretta nests at İztuzu reaches 10
Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial

Blake Lively to testify in Baldoni trial
Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered

Kahramanmaraş awaits to be discovered
When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese

When flavor becomes emotion: The case of cheese
Jumbo: Animated Indonesian film smashing records

'Jumbo': Animated Indonesian film smashing records
WORLD India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

India and Pakistan agree to ceasefire after days of attacks

Pakistan and India agreed Saturday to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks, the news surprisingly announced by U.S. President Donald Trump, who congratulated them on using "common sense".
ECONOMY Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

Treasury posts $28 billion cash deficit in January-April

The Turkish Treasury's cash balance saw a deficit of 1.08 trillion Turkish Liras ($28.15 billion) in the January-April period, data from the Treasury and Finance Ministry has shown.  
SPORTS Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Fenerbahçe fumbles in Süper Lig title race

Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe was held to a 3-3 draw by Kayserispor at home on March 20 night, leaving archrival Galatasaray a huge boost in its bid to win a third consecutive Turkish Süper Lig title.
﻿