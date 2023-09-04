Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues

Discovery of missing economist's dog fails to provide clues

BALIKESİR
Discovery of missing economists dog fails to provide clues

Despite a glimmer of hope sparked by the discovery of the missing dog belonging to 83-year-old economist Korhan Berzeg, search efforts for the owner himself remain fruitless more than two months after their mysterious disappearance in the western province of Balıkesir's Gönen district.

On Aug. 29, a concerned citizen stumbled upon Berzeg's dog, Tina, whose whereabouts had remained a mystery despite search efforts spanning more than 70 days, and alerted Armutlu neighborhood headman Hamit Erman, leading to the dog's unexpected discovery.

Tina, who had been fitted with a GPS device with the expectation of revealing her whereabouts, did not provide any substantial information regarding Berzeg's disappearance.

Despite Tina's miraculous return 74 days later, she bore no traces of dirt, grime or mud, leaving investigators puzzled about her well-groomed condition.

The Gönen Public Prosecutor's Office ordered the collection of stool and blood samples from Tina. The samples were dispatched for examination, aiming to determine if the dog had been kept indoors.

Consequently, Tina was handed over to the economist's wife, Angela Berzeg, who returned to Istanbul with her.

Law enforcement teams, meanwhile, conducted thorough searches of Berzeg's residences in both Gönen and Istanbul. Statements were taken from 20 individuals considered as potential suspects, while gendarmerie also scrutinized the 40 vehicles that had passed through the area on the day of Berzeg's disappearance, interrogating their drivers.

Yet, to date, no substantial leads or evidence have emerged to shed light on the economist's whereabouts.

Türkiye,

TÜRKIYE Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
LATEST NEWS

  1. Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

    Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

  2. Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

    Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

  3. Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

    Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

  4. Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

    Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

  5. At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

    At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Recommended
Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart

Energy minister holds phone call with Israeli counterpart
Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal

Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to hold key talks on grain deal
Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece

Ankara condemns attack on Turkish cemetery in Greece
Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress

Türkiye marks the 104th anniversary of Sivas Congress
At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir

At least three people die in flash floods in Aksaray, Nevşehir
Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’

Türkiye emerges a ‘global film production hub’
WORLD Biden disappointed that Xi set to miss G20

Biden 'disappointed' that Xi set to miss G20

US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed disappointment that Chinese leader Xi Jinping would not attend the G20 summit in India this week, as Washington seeks to repair relations with Beijing.

ECONOMY Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Togg speeds up car deliveries in August

Türkiye’s indigenous electric carmaker Togg delivered more cars in August than the previous three months combined.

SPORTS Turkish women atop European volleyball

Turkish women atop European volleyball

The nation was in a jubilant mood on Sept. 4, buoyed by the success of the Turkish women’s volleyball national team the previous night.