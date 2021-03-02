Director Guy Ritchie visits historical sites in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

British director and screenwriter Guy Ritchie on Feb. 28 visited Hagia Sophia mosque and Topkapı Palace in Istanbul.

The world-famous director is in Turkey for the shooting of his movie Five Eyes.

Ritchie, known for his productions, including Clash, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Plays and The Gentlemen, toured Istanbul with his crew.

He was accompanied by his wife Jacqui Ainsley, Istanbul’s top culture and tourism official Coskun Yilmaz, US actor Josh Harnett, producer Ivan Atkinson, Warner Bros President and Managing Director Josh Berger and Miramax CEO Bill Block.

Later, Ritchie along with his crew members left for Antalya to continue working on the movie project.