Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

ANKARA
Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

Retired Ambassador Bilal Şimşir, known for his several key duties in the Foreign Ministry and his noteworthy role in the Turkish academy as a historian and writer, has passed away at the age of 90 in the capital Ankara.

The Turkish Historical Society expressed its condolences in a written statement on Nov. 20, stating, “Regrettably, we received the somber news of the passing of our esteemed honorary member Bilal Şimşir, a valuable ambassador, guiding young diplomats with his wealth of experience, a prolific writer and a significant contributor to our archives.”

The Atatürk Research Center Presidency also conveyed their sorrow at the loss of the “esteemed author and retired ambassador, who shed light on recent Turkish history and the history of Turkish diplomacy with his written works.”

Having graduated from Ankara University’s International Relations Department in 1957, Şimşir began his career as an assistant to Professor Dr. Ahmet Şükrü Esmer in the Diplomacy History Chair at the same faculty. He joined the Foreign Ministry in 1960.

Şimşir served at the Turkish Embassies in Paris, Damascus, London and The Hague, holding positions such as chief clerk and undersecretary. He also assumed several roles, such as branch director, department head, deputy director-general and director-general in the ministry.

Representing Türkiye as an ambassador, he held posts at the embassies in Tirana and Beijing, as well as in Australia and the South Pacific countries. After 38 years of dedicated service, Şimşir retired in 1998.

His life, marked by contributions to recent history through 52 volumes of research books and approximately 160 articles, was featured in the Turkish Historical Society's “Living History” documentary series.

famous,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
LATEST NEWS

  1. Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

    Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid

  2. Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

    Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

  3. Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

    Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

  4. Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

    Diplomat, historian Bilal Şimşir dies aged 90

  5. Optus boss quits after mass outage

    Optus boss quits after mass outage
Recommended
Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiyes membership bid

Fidan urges EU to decide on Türkiye's membership bid
Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’

Bahçeli rules out any change on ‘50+1 election model’
Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda

Erdoğan vows to keep Israel’s nuclear weapons on world’s agenda
FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza

FM warns of new crises amid ‘Western silence’ on Gaza
Influx of visitors to most expensive spice’s harvest

Influx of visitors to most expensive spice’s harvest
UNESCO World Heritage Site to be transformed into zero waste village

UNESCO World Heritage Site to be transformed into zero waste village
WORLD North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days

North Korea told Japan on Tuesday that it will make a third attempt to launch a military spy satellite in the coming days, prompting its neighbors to issue an urgent request for the North not to perform the launch in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.
ECONOMY Optus boss quits after mass outage

Optus boss quits after mass outage

The boss of Australian telecoms provider Optus has resigned following a mass outage that cut communications to more than 10 million people, its parent group said yesterday.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.