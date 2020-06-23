Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus

  • June 23 2020 09:54:58

Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus

PARIS- Agence France-Presse
Dior to hold first major live fashion show since virus

Dior said on June 22 that it would stage what is likely to be the first major fashion show since the coronavirus outbreak next month- albeit with only "friends and family" there to witness the spectacle live.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri said the world was hungry for clothes with "magic and emotion" and that luxury labels owed it to the artists and artisans who relied on them for a living to try to get back to normal as soon as possible.

The cruise collection show- which was to have taken place in May- will be held in the baroque splendor of the Piazza del Duomo in Lecce on July 22.

The Italian designer said she was dedicating the show, which she said will have a more "natural and rural" feel to its flower motifs, to her late father who was born in the Apulia region in the heel of Italy.

Chiuri, the first women to lead the fabled French fashion house, said that her father "taught me to believe in myself, and during difficult times, to believe in the future."

Which also meant trying to protect the army of artisans who work for Dior.

"When we talk about sustainability we must not forget also the jobs of the workers," Chiuri said in a frank online press conference, a rarity in the highly-controlled fashion world.

"We care about the work and we take care about the workers, I am one myself... and we want to work in the best way."

Dior also strongly signaled that it would not join rivals Gucci and Saint Laurent in their decision to opt out of participating in Paris fashion week every year in order to follow their "own creative rhythm".

Several other brands have also called for a major overhaul of the frantic fashion calendar.

But Dior CEO Pietro Beccari said it would stick with Paris fashion week and made an impassioned defence of live catwalk shows.

He said nothing beats "seeing and feeling" the clothes and the brand wants to "send out a message of rebirth after this period of great difficulty.

"Nothing carries emotion more than a real fashion show. A live performance is like nothing else, the electricity that we feel in that creative moment, the deadline, the adrenaline.

"That is why we wanted to do a live fashion show and why we believe there will always be a place for a live show," Beccari added.

While Dior’s Paris haute couture week show in early July would not be live, he said, it would have "another big surprise".

Rather that turn everything upside down, Beccari said Dior "decided to take a pragmatic approach to the crisis and live day by day.

"When I see countries like China who came out of the crisis early, I feel people really want to restart the things they were doing before, and that is the approach we take.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

    Lowering Turkmen flags in Kirkuk gives Turkey right to intervene: MHP leader 

  2. Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

    Engineers take jobs at Turkey’s first nuclear plant after trainings in Russia

  3. Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

    Tourism project to promote Turkey’s biggest lake

  4. Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

    Ankara lobbying Moscow, Berlin to open borders

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, total cases over 188,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 4,974, total cases over 188,000
Recommended
Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans

Alaskan volcano linked to fall of Romans
Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

Turkish movies to be showcased at Cannes Film Festival

Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak

Sagalassos welcomes visitors after outbreak
Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out

Machu Picchu July reopening ruled out
Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice

Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice
Intl Migration Film Festival announces winners

Int'l Migration Film Festival announces winners
WORLD Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ’accelerating’

Virus cases top nine million as WHO says pandemic ’accelerating’

Global coronavirus infections topped nine million as the World Health Organization warned the pandemic was accelerating and Saudi Arabia announced it would scale back the hajj Islamic pilgrimage next month.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $234 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $234 billion) at the end of May, according to official figures released on June 22.
SPORTS Trabzonspor drops two critical points for title race

Trabzonspor drops two critical points for title race

Trabzonspor dropped two critical points June 22 for the title race after they drew 2-2 with Aytemiz Alanyaspor in a Turkish Süper Lig Week 28 clash in Alanya.  